China is building the world’s largest DNA database to facilitate forced organ harvesting for profit

(LifeSiteNews) — Experts came to Capitol Hill recently to testify to China’s systematic, widespread, and nonconsensual removal of human organs for transplantation — killing thousands of unwilling donors in the process — while continuing to expand its vast DNA database that enables its medical industry to quickly locate and quietly abduct perfect matches.

“Forced organ harvesting on an industrial scale in China is an atrocity unmatched in its wickedness — one has to go back to the horrific crimes committed in the 20th century by Hitler, Stalin, Mao, or Pol Pot to find comparably systemic Atrocities,” said Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey, head of the Congressional Executive Commission on China (CECC) as he opened the hearing.

“The numbers of those executed for their organs — some even before they are brain dead — is staggering,” Smith announced. “Forced organ harvesting in China amounts to ‘Crimes Against Humanity.’”

Smith, who has been drawing attention to forced organ harvesting in China for more than two decades told of a Chinese security official who testified previously that “he and his other security agents were executing prisoners — with doctors, of course, there, and ambulances — to harvest their organs for transplantation.”

“Substantial evidence indicates that prisoners in China have been subjected to blood tests, held in captivity, and killed on demand for their organs,” one of the witnesses said in his written testimony. “This assertion is corroborated by evidence and admissions from high-level Chinese oﬀicials, medical professionals, and oﬀicial publications. Prisoners are here treated as a resource — a captive pool of organ supply to be exploited as needed.”

But the pool of unwilling donors has been extended over the years from prisoners to political foes to huge populations of ordinary citizens.

“We had several survivors of Chinese detention camps share their powerful stories with us,” recounted Dr. Tom Oliverson, a Texas state representative and chair of the Insurance Committee, in his written testimony.

“They told us about the daily horrors of being a religious and political prisoner and about how often those in the camps would suddenly disappear — never to be seen again,” Oliverson continued. “They spoke of the horror of knowing what was happening to those that vanished and being unable to do anything to stop us. They shared that, because of their healthy lifestyles and abstinence from alcohol, Falun Gong practitioners and Uyghurs were most often targeted” for forced organ harvesting.

Maya Mitalipova, director of the Human Stem Cell Laboratory at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at MIT, warned the committee that China has not limited itself to collecting DNA sequencing data within its own borders. It is even amassing U.S. citizens’ DNA information.

“The Chinese government is building the world’s largest DNA database by acquiring DNA sequencing data from companies within China and across the globe including (the) USA,” Mitalipova said.

“Numerous biotechnology companies are assisting the Chinese police in building this database,” she continued. “They include US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific and the Chinese company BGI (Beijing Genome Institute). BGI in particular is dangerous because it collects genetic data of Americans and uses it for research with the Chinese military.”

She explained that China has already invested billions of dollars to sequence the DNA of the entire populations of Xinjiang and Tibet in order to streamline future organ transplants.

She explained in her written testimony:

When a patient requests an organ in China, his/her DNA sequenced data will be blasted against millions in the DNA database stored in computers. Within a few minutes, a perfect match will be found. If a potential donor of the organs is not in prison or a camp, then Chinese authorities can easily find a reason to detain a match to be killed for their organs on demand.

Mitalipova also noted that not only have Chinese authorities mandated taking blood for DNA testing, they are also performing ultrasound checks on all internal organs — another likely step to further streamline the future matching and harvesting of organs.

Matthew Robertson, co-author of “Execution by Organ Procurement: Breaching the Dead Donor Rule in China” published in the American Journal of Transplantation, began his substantial written testimony a case that took place in 1978 “when a young political prisoner reportedly had her kidneys extracted on the execution ground while she was still alive.”

He continued:

With China’s economic reforms, the organ transplantation system also became subject to market forces. Beginning in 2000, China’s organ transplantation sector exploded in activity. Thousands of transplant surgeons were trained, and hundreds of hospitals began offering transplants as a routine therapy. The military-medical complex became heavily involved in transplant activity and research. Transplant waiting times went from many months to just weeks, days, and sometimes hours. Organ transplantation went from a specialized therapy catering primarily to Party cadres to a routine treatment available country-wide. Hospitals began posting organ availability and price lists on websites, and transplant tourists from around the world flew to China to receive organs on designated dates (meaning the timing of the execution of the donor must have been planned in advance.) Chinese-language sources reveal that the two key shifts in China’s transplant sector beginning in 2000 were volume and waiting times: tens of thousands of transplants were performed annually, many on an on-demand basis, coinciding with a gradual and then sudden drop in judicial executions. The use of political prisoners as an organ source, particularly Falun Gong adherents incarcerated en masse from July 1999, is the only plausible explanation for this outcome.

“Medical papers and anecdotes from Chinese surgeons further support the claim of organ sourcing from prisoners on demand,” Robertson said. “In one instance, doctors flew a donor to Tibet for a liver extraction, ensuring the simultaneous removal of the recipient’s liver to maintain the viability of the transplanted organ.”

“This constitutes an admission of human trafficking for killing and organ removal, given that they expressly flew a living forced donor to a different location, only to then conduct the execution and organ procurement,” he explained.

“The absence of meaningful accountability, both domestically and internationally, sends a signal that reform is optional rather than imperative,” noted Robertson. “Without tangible consequences, there is little incentive for China to fundamentally alter its organ sourcing practices.”

Bottom line: Communist Chinese authorities apparently view citizens not as human beings but as nothing more than inventory, as prized livestock whose organs can be harvested and sold across the globe at lucrative prices. And it looks like they would like to be able to eventually count U.S. citizens as part of their inventory.

Under a future global government, that would not be far-fetched.

