Chinese intelligence leader turns: What a difference a defector makes

June 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Jennifer Van Laar of RedState was the first to report that a senior official from China’s Ministry of State Security has defected to the West. She later revealed that the official in question was named Dong Jingwei, and was the head of counterintelligence at the ministry.

In other words, he was the Chinese Communist Party’s chief spy-catcher. According to Chinese government records, Dong has been in the intelligence business for decades, and has been in charge of counterintelligence since April 2018.

If true — and Van Laar’s reporting has since been at least partially corroborated by others — then Dong would be the highest-level defector in the entire 70-year history of the People’s Republic of China. Not only that, but he reportedly brought with him “terabytes” of information about, well, virtually everything you can imagine, from the true story of the origins of the China Virus, to the names of all the Chinese spies, agents, and collaborators of the CCP in the United States.

And, of course, he even included the complete and unexpurgated contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which every enemy of the U.S. has by now.

For those who may be fuzzy on “terabytes,” one of these mighty “bytes” could contain 340,000 copies of Tolstoy’s War and Peace. In other words, Dong reportedly brought over a ginormous amount of material on China’s overseas intelligence operations and almost everything else that the CCP would rather be kept secret.

Since Van Laar’s original story, she has been able to add more details about the treasure trove of information that Dong has provided. It consists of everything you ever wanted to know about the evil deeds of the CCP:

Early pathogenic studies of the virus that is known as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This info will nail down why we should always call it the China Virus.

Models of predicted COVID-19 spread and damage to the U.S. and the world. In other words, the spread of the virus was no accident, but was eagerly anticipated by the CCP, if not planned.

Financial records detailing which exact organizations and governments funded the research on SARS-CoV-2 and other biological warfare research. I’m pretty sure that the People’s Liberation Army and our own (stupidly naïve) virology establishment will feature prominently on the list.

Names of U.S. citizens who provide intel to China. This will, unfortunately, be a long list.

Names of Chinese spies working in the U.S. or attending U.S. universities. This will be an even longer list.

Financial records showing U.S. businessmen and public officials who’ve received money from the Chinese government. This may be the longest list of all, but I’m guessing the first name on the list will be “Hunter Biden.” For the CCP, like the Mafia, bribery is just “good business.”

Details of meetings U.S. government officials had (perhaps unwittingly) with Chinese spies and members of Russia’s External Intelligence Service (SVR).

How the Chinese government gained access to a CIA communications system, leading to the death of dozens of Chinese people who were working with the CIA. America’s spy network in China was virtually wiped out.

Aside from a copy of the hard drive on Hunter Biden’s laptop, there is reportedly other information on Hunter’s (and Joe’s) business dealings with Chinese entities. Van Laar notes, “Some of the files … Dong has provided shine a light on just how it was that the sale of Henniges Automotive (and their stealth technology) to Chinese military manufacturer AVIC Auto was approved.”

I’m going out on a limb here, but I’m guessing “the Big Guy” had something to do with that.

Dong has also, say Van Laar’s sources, told his debriefers that at least a third of Chinese students attending U.S. universities are PLA assets or are part of the Thousand Talents Plan. Not surprisingly, many of the students are here under pseudonyms, either because they are currently serving PLA officers explicitly tasked to steal certain militarily or economically useful technology, or because they are the children of high-ranking military and party leaders.

So which U.S. intelligence agency did Dong turn himself into? If you guessed the CIA or the FBI, you would be wrong. China’s chief spy instead chose to contact the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He must have known — because he was the one running China’s spy network — that America’s other agencies had been so heavily compromised by Chinese spies that he would not be safe in their hands.

It’s frightening to think that China has penetrated the U.S. government’s intelligence agencies to this degree. You will understand why Van Laar’s sources told her: “This defector has the rest of the intelligence community and the [Law Enforcement Organization] community scared sh--less.”

Dong’s choice of the DIA was a wise one, since the Pentagon agency succeeded in keeping his existence secret for several months after his mid-February defection. It, too, was surely worried that America’s other spy agencies had been compromised by China.

According to RedState’s sources, Dong flew from Hong Kong to the United States on the pretext of visiting his daughter, Dong Yang, who was attending a university in California. After his arrival, he secretly contacted the DIA, telling them that he was defecting and had brought with him much intelligence.

Dong then was hiding “in plain sight” for two weeks while he waited for the DIA to arrange for him to be taken to a safe house. I assume that his daughter is with him as well, since the CCP does not hesitate to take family members hostage.

Apparently Dong’s name came up during the Sino-American Summit held in Alaska in March 2021. A few days ago Dr. Han Lianchao, who defected from China after the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, tweeted out that China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and Communist Party foreign affairs boss yang Jiechi demanded that the Americans return Dong.

Dr. Han, whom I know, says that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken refused, but the real story may be a little more complicated. Van Laar’s sources tell her that Blinken did not know that Dong had defected, and so told the Chinese what he thought was the truth, namely, that Dong was not in our custody.

In fact, until Van Laar broke the story on June 4, it seems that almost no one outside of the DIA itself knew about the defector. The DIA was playing its cards close to its chest, she says, “vetting the information provided, and confronting Langley officials with what they’d learned without divulging the source.”

As a China Hand of long standing, I believe that the information that Dong has provided is so explosive that, if proven true, could lead the U.S. and other countries to sever ties with China. I am thinking here not just about the revelations of massive Chinese spying in the U.S. and its corruption of members of the U.S. political establishment (who can forget Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell’s fling with CCP “Honey Pot” Fang Fang), but about the pandemic that China unleashed upon the world.

What happens if Dong’s information confirms — as it apparently does — what an earlier Chinese defector has long asserted? Dr. Yan Li-meng, about whom I have earlier written on this blog, has written extensively on how the China Virus was developed in the Wuhan Institute of Virology by the PLA as an “unrestricted bioweapon,” that it was released during “community trials” to “optimize” its infectiousness, and that it was then deliberately seeded around the world in a planned biological weapons attack.

In other words, as I wrote in these pages over a year ago, the pandemic is the bioweapon equivalent of Pearl Harbor — only much, much worse.

One sign that Dong’s defection is real is that his information has been scrubbed from the Ministry of Public Security’s website. Not to mention that Beijing seems to be panicking. As soon as RedState’s first report came out, the South China Morning Post, which is controlled by the CCP, engaged in a patent effort at damage control. It claimed that the normally media-shy Dong was not only still in China, but that he had just given a talk on his special talent, which is catching foreign spies. But the article contained no details, no picture of the conference, and no picture of Dong.

The information that Dong is providing to DIA officials on the CCP’s activities in the U.S. also implicates many, if not most of the Party’s high officials. These officials, both through their Party connections and their family connections, have many investments in the U.S. that may now be revealed and put at risk. The leadership of the CCP is in a furor.

China’s one-time chief spy-catcher also has a long association with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which may put the Chinese dictator himself in the cross-hairs of irate Chinese officialdom. If Xi is blamed for Dong’s defection, he could be overthrown and the country thrown into chaos.

One reason that you may not be hearing much about this from other sources is much of what Dong is saying about the origin and spread of the virus confirms that, as Trump has maintained for over a year, it is the China Virus, born and bred in the dark heart of Communist China.

Van Laar’s latest article details how social media is distorting the story that she broke to minimize the damage to the Biden Administration and the intelligence community—and not incidentally to deny any credit to Trump for being right all along.

She says that “former spook community … went from saying RedState’s [her] reporting was completely untrue and used to attack Dr. Fauci, to admitting that parts of it could be true, to taking credit for the reporting.”

Their strategy was “First, ignore. Then, attack the source’s credibility. Then, leak information to take the story in a different direction. If none of that works, again attack the source’s credibility and attempt to introduce contradictory evidence. If that doesn’t work, claim ownership of the story and start shaping your own narrative.”

All this is to say that the usual suspects — along with a lot of others in the U.S. who have been compromised by the CCP — will be doing their best to bury the story, if not Dong himself.

Let us pray they do not succeed in their continuing sell-out of our country.