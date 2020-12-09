Chris Wallace melts down when Trump official doesn’t say ‘President-Elect Biden’

December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Fox News anchor and Never Trumper Chris Wallace is no conservative. Neither is the network he works for.

Wallace revealed Fox’s true bias when he lashed out at President Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, during a recent interview.

What was Azar’s crime? He failed to say "President-Elect Biden.” Unbelievable! Watch below.

Mainstream news networks can no longer be relied on to give honest, fair reporting.

Help support LifeSite during its Christmas fundraising campaign. Click here to securely donate to our truth-telling mission.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].