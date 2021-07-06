John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

‘Christ first’: Indian hip-hop artist fired by school for defending Catholic teaching

Charlie Frost discusses the apparently 'controversial' social media post that got him fired, and what his experience has been like working inside the hip-hop music industry for a decade.
Tue Jul 6, 2021 - 3:40 pm EST
John-Henry Westen
July 6, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Charlie Cherian, who is popularly known in India as Charlie Frost, a hip-hop dancer and instructor. He is not what you might think of as a devout Catholic, but Charlie was actually fired from a prestigious school for doing what all devout Catholics must do: stand up for the teachings of the faith.

In our interview, Charlie and I discuss the apparently “controversial” social media post that got him fired, and what his experience has been like working inside the hip-hop music industry for a decade. He also reveals how his deep faith in Christ led him to publicly voice his pro-life and pro-family beliefs.

In August of last year, Charlie posted on Instagram an image with the message: “Jesus is King, abortion is murder, BLM is a terrorist org[anization], marriage is between 1 man & 1 woman, there are only 2 genders.”

He told me that not even three days passed after he published that post that the school decided to fire him following complaints from students. He says that the school’s reasoning for the termination was that they “can’t have this kind of hatred.”

But Charlie’s motivation for standing up so boldly is more astonishing. He mentions, “Jesus is love, and what He did for us to stand for the truth and to die for the truth; to love someone you would want the best for them and that’s what I wanted to do.”

He further points out how the hip-hop industry is growing more and more anti-family by pushing pornographic content, even with children. “They want to show kids who are 13 and 14 that it’s ‘cool’ to do all of this stuff, you know, the drug usage, promiscuous stuff.”

Charlie adds that his courage to stand for the truth comes only through “the grace of God.” He says that at the end of our lives we all are “going to be asked how faithful we were to Him,” not how famous or prestigious we were.

