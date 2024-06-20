‘Christ is King’ display remains up at elite Northwestern University for days

Some Northwestern University students boldly proclaimed 'Christ is King,' despite being on a secular, liberal college campus that has been a hotbed of left-wing activism.

(LifeSiteNews) — A display proclaiming “Christ is King” remained up for about two weeks at Northwestern University, an elite school in Evanston, Illinois.

Members of the Northwestern University College Republicans painted a particular rock on campus with the phrase on June 6. The group did it to counter pro-LGBT messaging – someone painted the rock for “Trans Day of Visibility” on Easter Sunday this year, but none of the religious organizations were willing to fight back, a student told LifeSiteNews.

“The Rock” is a traditional place for Northwestern students to share messages. The College Republicans took advantage of it to promote Christian values – and received minimal pushback, according to Gabriel Bayer, a rising sophomore.

The positive response is even more surprising given that Northwestern has been a hotbed of far-left activism by pro-Palestinian students. Furthermore, Northwestern is a liberal campus in the liberal city of Evanston, just north of Chicago. The Rock has since been painted over with a non-political message wishing everyone a good summer.

It was “kind of surprising,” that official Catholic and Muslim groups, for example, did not want to paint over The Rock, Bayer told LifeSiteNews during a phone interview.

“That was definitely kind of frustrating to see,” Bayer said. Students just “get used to,” the “secular” worldview prominent on campus. The student government previously tried to freeze the funding for College Republicans for hosting James Lindsay, a commentator who is critical of gender ideology and wokeness in higher education.

The College Republicans were “not happy” with the non-response by Christian groups, Bayer said.

“We have to fight the idea that we’re just going to not do anything when people are spreading their own ideology… and really the ideology that we seek to push is that ‘if we want to save this country it has to be through returning to Christianity, return to being a Christian in society,'” he said.

He is Eastern Orthodox. His brother Agustin, who leads the group, is Catholic.

Bayer saw an act of “divine providence” in the message staying up for this long. In fact, The Rock was supposed to be repainted the next day by seniors, who graduate in June.

“It ended up being canceled, so it could have just been there for less than a day… but that event that was going to paint it over, got cancelled,” he said.

“Even grads and their families were going to The Rock and taking pictures with it,” Bayer said.

There was one “negative response” during the painting, as someone complained that Republicans should just focus on economic issues. A few members did not want to paint The Rock, but most of the group did.

College Republicans received positive responses as well.

“I can’t believe that you were able to pull this off at Northwestern,” one person told the College Republicans.

“It gives me hope as well to actually be able to voice my opinions, to have my faith on the open, instead of just keeping quiet because I don’t want to lose my friends,” Bayer said, relaying other views expressed by people who saw The Rock.

Bayer concluded with a final thought about the importance of standing up for Christian beliefs, particularly on liberal college campuses.

“I do think that there is a strong undercurrent of dissent,” he said. People who want a “return to common sense” are out there.

“Things like [painting The Rock]… even they are just symbolic… is the start of fighting the mainstream, what we’re told, fighting the current, showing you can have something different, even on college campuses.”

“You can change it, little by little.”

