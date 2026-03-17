‘Christian’ Democrat James Talarico blasphemes God in pro-transgender comments

The Texas representative and U.S. Senate candidate misrepresents his Christian faith by saying 'God is both masculine and feminine, and everything in between.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Texas state Rep. James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, has been running his campaign as a “Christian” — he even identifies as a Presbyterian pastor. But scarcely a day goes by without past statements surfacing to reveal that Talarico is not a member of the Christian tradition. He is yet another religious huckster attempting to slap a thin, patchy veneer of Christianity over his radical progressivism.

LifeSiteNews recently covered Talarico’s claims that the Bible is silent about abortion and same-sex “marriage,” his viral statements to Joe Rogan that American Christians had lost their way because of their public pro-life convictions and opposition to the LGBT agenda, his insistence that there are (at least) six “biological sexes,” and his grotesque plea to Joe Biden to put abortion clinics in every national park.

But there is much, much more. Consider:

In 2021, he declared that “God is both masculine and feminine, and everything in between. God is nonbinary.” That is, Talarico is claiming that a recently invented LGBT term referring to males or females who reject the gender binary actually applies to God.

“God is nonbinary” – The Democrat nominee for Texas Senate pic.twitter.com/TVtqTLMim4 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 4, 2026



As a recent GOP ad pointed out, Talarico boasted about ensuring that staffers in his Texas House office put their pronouns on their business cards “as a small way to tell trans Texans: You are welcome here.”

A podcast host asked Talarico this question: “Something that you love that’s not family or friends?” He replied, “Trans children.”

UNEARTHED: Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico says he loves trans kids as much as his family. HOST: “Something that you love that’s not family or friends?” TALARICO: “Trans children.” pic.twitter.com/zOoGkQnAb6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2026



Talarico claimed that not perpetrating sex changes on gender-dysphoric minors spikes the risk of those minors committing suicide, a lie that the LGBT movement used to morally blackmail thousands of parents into permitting their children to be “transitioned.”

Asked to give a prayer as a “pastor” at the Texas Legislature, he began by saying, “Holy mystery, you have so many names.” Then he “cycled through the monikers for God in Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism before arriving at the New Testament’s declaration that God is love.”

Talarico is not only radically pro-abortion — he manages to both deny the existence of women and defend abortion at the same time. “This summer, more than half our population became second-class citizens,” he said in response to the fall of Roe v. Wade. “Every one of our neighbors with a uterus became the property of the state. And nothing — nothing — is more un-Christian than that.”

Later in the same sermon, Talarico stated that “Our trans community needs abortion care too … so when I use the word ‘woman’ it should not be understood as an exhaustive term, but rather as a lens through which to understand, examine and interrogate patriarchy.”

“Our trans community needs abortion care too…so when I use the word ‘woman’ it should not be understood as an exhaustive term, but rather as a lens through which to understand, examine and interrogate patriarchy.” Texas Senate hopeful James Talarico preaching at his church. pic.twitter.com/Ss9R2tOzGM — Protestia (@Protestia) March 4, 2026



In a single statement, Talarico managed to refer to women and girls as “our neighbors with a uterus,” make the ludicrous allegation that laws protecting our neighbors in the womb as some form of bizarre slavery, and blasphemously claim that opposing the brutal destruction of pre-born children is “un-Christian.” This is a form of “Christianity” not just unrecognizable to every preceding generation but every church before the year 2000.

The Democrats have recognized that they have a “faith issue” — that religious Americans view them (rightly) with deep suspicion. They hope that a “pastor” willing to baptize LGBT ideology and the Culture of Death as “Christian” might do the trick, with a little help from equally heretical public figures using faith as a skinsuit such as Stephen Colbert to sell the message. But as video after video of Talarico’s radical beliefs surface, his grift is getting hard to sell.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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