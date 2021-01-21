John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

WESTEN: Alfie Evans all over again as UK hospital starves Polish Catholic man

If the start of 2021 is any sign of things to come, Christians must prepare themselves. Now.
Thu Jan 21, 2021 - 2:38 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news.  Subscribe now.

January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life Polish Catholic man is being intentionally starved and dehydrated to death in a hospital in England despite the pleading of his mother and siblings, as well as the intervention of the Polish government and Catholic leaders in the U.K.

In many ways, this is Alfie Evans all over again, and LifeSite reporter Dorothy Cummings McLean has been the ground learning all the facts. She joined me on my podcast to discuss the latest developments. Click here to donate to help the man and his family.

Also, did you hear that LifeSite’s main YouTube account has been suspended? We’ve been banned for two weeks from our channel after they determined one of our videos about vaccines violated their “community guidelines.”

The show in question was a podcast I did with Dr. Pamela Acker, a microbiologist and vaccine researcher. She and I were discussing the fact that in the development of the fetal cell lines used to develop most vaccines, aborted babies had to still be alive during the tissue extraction process.

There were over 150,000 views on that video before it was removed by YouTube. You can still catch it on the LifeSiteNews Rumble channel. Be sure to check it out by clicking here

In U.S. news, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris began their first day in office with a prayer service from the White House. And, in fitting fashion, it was an inter-faith, “inter-sexed” prayer service with plenty of rainbow stoles and flag. It also included a high ranking Catholic sister named Norma Pimentel, the CEO of Catholic Charities, the same organization LifeSite has previously reported on as scandalously promoting contraception, abortion, homosexuality and even Marxism. 

LifeSite writer Raymond Wolfe reports that medical doctor and lawyer Simone Gold, the founder of the advocacy group  America’s Frontline Doctors, was arrested on Sunday for having entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The Department of Justice says that she was “released on conditions” and has a virtual hearing scheduled for Thursday. America’s Frontline Doctors is a group of medical professionals who work to promote early COVID-19 therapies such as HCQ and Ivermectin. They also expose the influence of pharmaceutical companies on treatment protocol for the Wuhan virus.

Federal agents arrested Gold in California days after she publicly admitted she followed other protesters into the Capitol building two weeks ago, as Congress was scheduled to certify the 2020 presidential election. “I can certainly speak to the place that I was, and it most emphatically was not a riot,” Gold  told  the  Washington Post  in an interview on January 12. 

“I was incredibly peaceful,” Gold said, adding that she thought protesters were legally entering the Capitol building. 

LifeSite’s Victoria Gisondi also reports on Washington Post  columnist Max Boot, who, in his column, called for the shutting down of Fox News.

“Just as we do with foreign terrorist groups,” he wrote in his  op-ed, “so with domestic terrorists: We need to shut down the influencers who radicalize people and set them on the path toward violence and sedition.” 

Patrick Delaney, another LifeSite reporter, has written about how at the “distinguished” Harvard University there is a petition  by some students and graduates being circulated that demands the university rescind the degrees of various political figures, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany;  U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX);  U.S. Rep.  Dan Crenshaw (R-TX);  and several others. Why are they doing this? Because the individuals are guility of spreading  “disinformation” and promoting the “mistrust that created” the “insurrection” on January 6.  

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

Meanwhile, in Canada, which is super leftist when compared with the U.S., the Conservative Party (not the liberals) have booted a pro-life Member of Parliament from its ranks. They did this with the same vapid excuse the Democrats are using to try to have their political opponents silenced — on false charges of racism! 

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called on the Party to vote in a secret ballot to oust Derek Sloan for accepting a $131 donation from a “well-known white supremacist” named Paul Fromm to the Conservative Party of Canada in August 2020.   

As it turns out, Fromm used an alias when he donated so there is no way that Sloan could have known. But that didn’t stop a majority of Erin O’Toole’s party from voting to throw Sloan out. And why? Because Derek Sloan is one of the most outspoken pro-life and pro-family MPs in the country. Oh, and this should come as no surprise, but our extremist left-wing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated the Conservative Leader O’Toole on the move. If that doesn’t tell O’Toole he is in the wrong, nothing will. 

Brothers and sisters in Christ, let’s indeed pray for all the craziness going on in the world, especially for the Polish Catholic man who is literally being starved to death as we speak. Let’s pray for the conversion of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and for the conversion of Pope Francis and many of our bishops and priests. Let’s continue to be strong in faith, in love, and, especially these days, strong in hope. In the end, we were promised the Immaculate Heart of Mary will triumph, which will mean the triumph of Her Son Jesus Christ and with that will come peace — the only true peace there is. 

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required
 

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

 

  2020 u.s. election, derek sloan, havard, joe biden, kamala harrris, poland, polish

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.