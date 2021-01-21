WESTEN: Alfie Evans all over again as UK hospital starves Polish Catholic man

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A pro-life Polish Catholic man is being intentionally starved and dehydrated to death in a hospital in England despite the pleading of his mother and siblings, as well as the intervention of the Polish government and Catholic leaders in the U.K.

In many ways, this is Alfie Evans all over again, and LifeSite reporter Dorothy Cummings McLean has been the ground learning all the facts. She joined me on my podcast to discuss the latest developments. Click here to donate to help the man and his family.

Also, did you hear that LifeSite’s main YouTube account has been suspended? We’ve been banned for two weeks from our channel after they determined one of our videos about vaccines violated their “community guidelines.”

The show in question was a podcast I did with Dr. Pamela Acker, a microbiologist and vaccine researcher. She and I were discussing the fact that in the development of the fetal cell lines used to develop most vaccines, aborted babies had to still be alive during the tissue extraction process.

There were over 150,000 views on that video before it was removed by YouTube. You can still catch it on the LifeSiteNews Rumble channel. Be sure to check it out by clicking here.

In U.S. news, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris began their first day in office with a prayer service from the White House. And, in fitting fashion, it was an inter-faith, “inter-sexed” prayer service with plenty of rainbow stoles and flag. It also included a high ranking Catholic sister named Norma Pimentel, the CEO of Catholic Charities, the same organization LifeSite has previously reported on as scandalously promoting contraception, abortion, homosexuality and even Marxism.

LifeSite writer Raymond Wolfe reports that medical doctor and lawyer Simone Gold, the founder of the advocacy group America’s Frontline Doctors, was arrested on Sunday for having entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The Department of Justice says that she was “released on conditions” and has a virtual hearing scheduled for Thursday. America’s Frontline Doctors is a group of medical professionals who work to promote early COVID-19 therapies such as HCQ and Ivermectin. They also expose the influence of pharmaceutical companies on treatment protocol for the Wuhan virus.

Federal agents arrested Gold in California days after she publicly admitted she followed other protesters into the Capitol building two weeks ago, as Congress was scheduled to certify the 2020 presidential election. “I can certainly speak to the place that I was, and it most emphatically was not a riot,” Gold told the Washington Post in an interview on January 12.

“I was incredibly peaceful,” Gold said, adding that she thought protesters were legally entering the Capitol building.

LifeSite’s Victoria Gisondi also reports on Washington Post columnist Max Boot, who, in his column, called for the shutting down of Fox News. “Just as we do with foreign terrorist groups,” he wrote in his op-ed, “so with domestic terrorists: We need to shut down the influencers who radicalize people and set them on the path toward violence and sedition.”

Patrick Delaney, another LifeSite reporter, has written about how at the "distinguished" Harvard University there is a petition by some students and graduates being circulated that demands the university rescind the degrees of various political figures, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany; U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX); U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX); and several others. Why are they doing this? Because the individuals are guility of spreading "disinformation" and promoting the "mistrust that created" the "insurrection" on January 6.

Meanwhile, in Canada, which is super leftist when compared with the U.S., the Conservative Party (not the liberals) have booted a pro-life Member of Parliament from its ranks. They did this with the same vapid excuse the Democrats are using to try to have their political opponents silenced — on false charges of racism! Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called on the Party to vote in a secret ballot to oust Derek Sloan for accepting a $131 donation from a “well-known white supremacist” named Paul Fromm to the Conservative Party of Canada in August 2020.

As it turns out, Fromm used an alias when he donated so there is no way that Sloan could have known. But that didn’t stop a majority of Erin O’Toole’s party from voting to throw Sloan out. And why? Because Derek Sloan is one of the most outspoken pro-life and pro-family MPs in the country. Oh, and this should come as no surprise, but our extremist left-wing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated the Conservative Leader O’Toole on the move. If that doesn’t tell O’Toole he is in the wrong, nothing will.