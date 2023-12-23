Christmas decorations are an opportunity to bring Christ to our neighbors

For years I have tried to find and set up an outdoor nativity scene to share our family joy about the birth of Christ and all that it means and has brought to humanity and to our family life.

GIVE THE GIFT OF TRUTH AND LIFE THIS CHRISTMAS!

(LifeSiteNews) — I come to you today with a personal family reflection on the gift of Christmas decorations.

I suspect few think of Christmas decorations the way I explain them below. Done properly, they can be an inspiration to family and community – a charitable, helpful, and beautiful reminder of what the celebration is all about and how it can, as it did for Dickens’ Ebenezer Scrooge, change lives for the better.

That would especially apply for those who are going through a hard time at Christmas, as frequently happens, and all the secular Christmas hype and presents are of no help to them.

My wife Bonnie and I have always loved to put up Christmas decorations inside and outside our home every year to inspire Christmas joy with family and everyone visiting and driving by. It is an effort and an expense but well worth doing. Lots of colorful lights are put up (Christ is the light of the world), but the biggest priority has been to present the true meaning of Christmas: the birth of the Christ Child.

Bonnie also hand-made a few precious wall decorations over 30 years ago that we put up every year without fail to remind ourselves and others who visit that “Christ is the reason for the season.” Another item of many years is a kneeling Santa who adores the just-born Saviour.

We have never ridiculed the concept of Santa but instead put him into the right perspective: St. Nicholas. We took our children to events that had a man playing Santa or sometimes more explicitly St. Nicholas. LifeSiteNews founding member Jim Hughes often played the role of Santa and then later St. Nicholas. He is mistaken for a real Santa because even without the costume he does really look like him. Our children were taught about the real meaning of Christmas, but we also liked to have fun with Santa.

The birth of Christ reveals what most are seeking right now and, I suggest, more than ever in my lifetime, but they are not aware of what exactly they are looking for. It is naturally placed in the heart by God. Very many no longer know about the healing, saving, forgiving, transforming power and inner peace of a relationship with the Son of God. Few are telling them.

I strongly suspect it will be the conversions of millions of non-believers who will renew Christianity in the world and that will include millions of Muslims. Christianity is attractive and healing and gives tremendous positive meaning to daily life and great, equal dignity and value to every person, male or female, without regard to race, sex, status, health or handicap. Every single person is emphasized to be made in the image and likeness of God. It is the only true faith.

Of course, we always have a Christmas tree (and this year it is a bigger one than ever) with the all-important star on top, but our humble indoor manger of many years and the outdoor nativity are the most important displays. They unify and give the only true meaning to all the other decorations. No Christian home should be without at least an indoor one – and many do, a lot of them very beautiful works of art. We have not possessed one of those because of so many children and grandchildren in the home who love to play with the figures. One of our angels is missing a wing.



Christmas is, as it says, “Christ” mass. It is right there in the name of the celebration that most use, unlike those who proclaim the banal and totally meaningless “Happy Holidays.”

It appears from all the noisy, gaudy, blow-up Santas, snowmen, and reindeer, various Disney and other creatures on lawns now that many are no longer aware of, or think about, what Christmas is anymore – the celebration of the birth of the Savior of the world – and all that it wonderfully has to offer them, their family members, and their friends: the gifts of faith, hope, meaning, peace, and grace.

RELATED: If Christmas doesn’t feel like Christmas, remember that Christ’s love transcends our earthly troubles

Reading Charles Dickens’s wonderful book A Christmas Carol would enlighten them about the dramatic change a real Christmas could make to their lives and to those in their lives. Although the book does not emphasize Christ and His birth, it is heavily implied through the review of Scrooge’s life, the eternal results of his actions, and the great need to love one’s fellow man.

For the outside of our home, I have for years tried to find and set up an outdoor nativity scene to share our family joy about the birth of Christ and all that it means and has brought to humanity and to our family life.

One nativity scene after another has worn out over time, and it has become increasingly difficult to find a suitable replacement.

Have you noticed that, even in the largest stores, there is a huge abundance of indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations but now absolutely nothing, nada, related to the real meaning of Christmas? Costco used to offer beautiful nativity scenes for purchase for years. Not this year – at least not where I live.



As I walk or drive around our neighbourhood and city, I see a dramatic increase in those huge, gaudy blow-ups. Their machines run every evening to keep them standing upright, and then they are flat and lifeless during the day.

Christmas has definitely changed into much more of a crass commercial event than ever before.

The decorations now offered for sale and that citizens are putting up inside and outside their homes have, in general, changed a great deal, reflecting a meaningless and almost pagan celebration.

I don’t want to be overly critical because I am sure everyone means well and is sincerely trying to express joy to their neighbours and community. But, from a spiritual perspective, the current trend is not good, and some of the purveyors of all this stuff may have an ulterior purpose for offering only this type of decoration. Then again, maybe the Christian “religious” decorations just don’t sell in a post-Christian culture.

My last outdoor nativity scene, which was pretty good, bit the dust about four years ago, and I have not been able to find a suitable replacement – until now. On December 16, Bonnie and I spent about four hours setting up something that we had just received and is quite different. It was a lot of work, but I think it was well worth the effort and expense as you can see in the photos.

We also have the usual strings of Christmas lights around our new home in the small Ontario city in which we have lived for only 3 years, having moved out of our humble residence of 40 years in the big city of Toronto. It feels especially right with this new nativity set to be able to witness once again to the true meaning of Christmas – especially to our many children and grandchildren who will be visiting us.

Christmas has been very special in our lives – even during our earliest married years when we did not practice our faith. And that is the point. Even then, Christmas was magical and precious and an opportunity from God to turn back to Him, which we eventually did.

The reminders of the true meaning of Christmas help people to consider accepting God into their hearts so that we might all experience the fullest and real joy of the season.

May God richly bless you and your family members.

Wishing you a blessed and Merry Christmas,

Steve Jalsevac

Co-Founder

LifeSiteNews.com

P.S. – I hope you have enjoyed our special Gifts of Gratitude, created as a thank you for your support and dedication to LifeSiteNews. We only have FOUR DAYS left in our Christmas Campaign, can we count on you for your financial support?

GIVE THE GIFT OF TRUTH AND LIFE THIS CHRISTMAS!

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











