Christmas should never grow old, even for grownups

Adults can get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the season, but take time to become like little children again.

(LifeSiteNews) — Christmas day seems to feel a lot different to those of us whose days of childhood are over. We have a lot more work to do when the holiday seasons roll around. We can get so caught up in buying gifts, cooking food, and cleaning the house to the point where we don’t enjoy the excitement and joy of the holiday.

We lose touch of how it used to feel when we were younger, and we had nothing to do but sit back and feel the magic and joy of Christmas day/season. Some of us can feel bummed out about this, but does it have to be that way?

While we still have things to do as adults to prepare for Christmas day, it’s a good idea to keep in mind some advice Our Lord give to us in Matthew 18:3-4 “Amen, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven”

Not only will becoming like children help us to enter the kingdom of heaven, but it will help us enjoy all of the small things in life and during the Christmas season.

Allow yourself to get excited about the simple joys of Christmas like getting excited about the first time you see your Christmas tree lit up, setting up your nativity scene and hiding the baby Jesus until Christmas day, seeing family for the first time in a while, hearing ‘Oh come let us adore him’ at church, or just listening to Christmas tunes on the radio.

Also, you can enjoy experiencing Christmas joy through the eyes of little children around you and how they get excited about the smallest of things. It’s almost like living your childhood all over again.

The joy isn’t gone just because we’re older, it just looks different, and we have the ability to access that joy.

Don’t get lost in the idea that Christmas isn’t for adults at all. Allow yourself to join in the excitement of Our Savior’s birth.

“All grownups were once children … but only few of them remember it.”

–Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

