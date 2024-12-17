Christmas shows the world that a child changes everything

LifeSiteNews was born out of the fight to protect children from abortion. Today this battle rages on and we need your help to keep the pro-life message at the forefront of our societal discourse.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear reader,

I know the approach of Christmas brings increased financial commitments for many families and so sacrifices made at this time of year are particularly appreciated.

Sacrifices made for children put me in mind of those made for the Christ Child during that first Christmas season.

Our Lady and St. Joseph travelled to Nazareth and found shelter in a stable, the Magi journeyed to adore Our Lord, and the Holy Innocents became the first martyrs to shed their blood for Christ.

I think Christmas has power to move and inspire because it reflects a universal human experience: the birth of a child changes everything.

And an innocent baby brings us face to face with a truth found in the first chapter of Genesis, “in the image of God he created them” (Gen 1:27).

LifeSiteNews was born out of the fight to protect children from abortion. Today this battle rages on.

In the U.S., two years after overturning Roe v. Wade, many states have banned abortion or imposed further restrictions.

But abortionists have been fighting back. At the recent election seven states voted to expand access to abortion, with similar measures being defeated in three other states.

The war against abortion will only be won by prayer, fasting and a massive education campaign.

Educate the public with the truth about abortion

Provide in-depth coverage of state abortion battles

Mobilize support for pro-life measures nationwide.

In the Bible, God tells us that he made human beings as one of two sexes: “male and female he created them” (Gen 1:27).

Satan hates our masculinity and femininity and that’s why he is mobilizing his servants in the corporate, political, media, and financial worlds – and they are legion – to mutilate the bodies of children and adults.

I have rarely been more distressed than by the story of Texas father Jeffrey Younger, who has lost custody of his children because he opposed his wife’s wish to have his son castrated.

12-year-old James Younger is set to be permanently mutilated and unable to father children.

These evil laws and morally corrupt judiciary are so wicked as to almost defy conception.

With your support LifeSiteNews will:

Fight tirelessly to deliver children from the hands a corrupt establishment

Expose the lies on which gender ideology is founded

Relentlessly share the gospel of Jesus Christ – “This kind can go out by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.” (Mark 9:29).

With your support LifeSiteNews will keep fighting for children without wavering or compromise.

Please accept my sincere gratitude,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

