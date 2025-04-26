City pumps more taxpayer money into Pride Toronto, inexplicably cites Trump

Despite public nudity and public displays of sexual exhibitionism at LGBT festivals, the city of Toronto is boosting funding by 33% and Pride Toronto's organizer connects the increase to Donald Trump ending DEI policies in the US.

(LifeSiteNews) — In Canada, the sexual revolution is both televised — and taxpayer funded.

Pride Toronto, which hosts Canada’s largest annual LGBT festival each year, will receive a record amount of taxpayer dollars from the City of Toronto in 2025 after the group stated that it lost three corporate sponsors. According to the CBC, Pride Toronto claimed that “it lost three corporate sponsors in a move it linked to backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the U.S.,” although it notably provided no evidence for this claim.

Pride Toronto is clearly attempting to cash in on the new wave of “progressive” Canadian nationalism by claiming that the backlash to LGBT ideology in a number of other countries, particularly in the United States, is impacting their own festivals, as well. It is working. According to the CBC, the city “will be providing funds to support a record 64 festivals this summer, including Pride Toronto,” which will see its municipal funding hiked by 33% to a total of $2.5 million to 15 LGBT festivals.

As the CBC put it: “Kojo Modeste, the festival’s executive director, said the decision was connected to an executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump to end all DEI programs, mandates, policies and activities within the federal government.” Pride Toronto also called on the provincial and federal government “to step up and show your generosity and your commitment to us, the same way the City of Toronto has had the courage and bravery to do so.”

Again, there was no explanation whatsoever for how executive orders by the American president impacted an LGBT event in Canada. But Canadian politicians bought it anyway.

“As the United States pulls away from recognizing the value of diversity and inclusion, here in Toronto, we know that diversity is our strength,” Mayor Olivia Chow announced April 22. “We’re not pulling away; we’re not going anywhere. In fact, we’re doubling our efforts.” Over the next two years, Chow said, the city will increase funding for Pride Toronto by 62%.

LSN has covered the public nudity, public displays of sexual exhibitionism, and crude floats and activities for years, including here, here, here, and here. At Toronto Pride, children are regularly exposed to simulated sex acts, adults wearing bondage and other fetish gear, and adult nudity, including, at a recent event, a naked middle-aged man hopping past children in a Bugs Bunny mask. These facts are either ignored or even defended by Canada’s mainstream media.

Public nudity is technically regulated in the city of Toronto under Section 174 of the Canadian Criminal Code, which prohibits being nude in a public place and exposed to public view without a “lawful excuse,” with nudity being defined as being “so clad as to offend against public decency or order.” Violation of Section 174 can result in six months in jai or a $5,000 fine, but charges must be consented to by the Attorney General and are almost never pursued. There have been no charges filed for over a decade.

In short, the Canadian government at all levels essentially permits public nudity and sexual exhibitionism so long as it is taking place at an LGBT event. Indeed, over the past several years, LGBT events have been given funding to the tune of millions of dollars by all levels of government — and many politicians, including former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, join these events.

If you, like most ordinary people, are offended by the idea of adults publicly exposing children to nudity and displays of sexual fetishism, you should know that in Canada your tax dollars pay for it.

