Civilization is collapsing because it has forgotten God. We must bring Christ to the center

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Friends,

Civilization is on the brink of ruin.

Everywhere evil establishes itself in power.

And the reign of Satan makes itself felt…

Innocent babies are killed in the womb.

Families are broken and scattered.

The innocence of children is violated.

The elderly and disabled are put down like animals.

Fundamental rights and freedoms are taken away.

And war threatens us with violence and death.

All this is happening because man has forgotten God.

“These manifold evils in the world,” warned Pope Pius XI, are “due to the fact that the majority of men” have “thrust Jesus Christ and his holy law out of their lives.”

We must return to Jesus Christ.

Only He can save us now. Only by recognizing Him as King can we build a civilization of hope, truth, life, and love.

Only when Jesus Christ is recognized as Lord will babies and children be safe

That’s why LifeSiteNews puts the restoration of the Kingship of Christ at the heart of its mission.

We want to hasten the return of mankind to the loving embrace of the Savior.

Every article, every video, every truth shared, every evil exposed, helps bring His reign closer.

But we must go further: Pope Pius XI called on us to publicly “proclaim His kingly dignity and power.”

LifeSiteNews is responding to this call by raising up the image of Christ the King in public!

Our massive 14-foot-high, 48-foot-wide billboards leave no one in doubt as to who rules our universe.

Jesus Christ is King!

So far, we have proclaimed the rule of our divine Savior in nine states.

But that is only the start….

We want Christ to be honored by billboards in all 50 states and Canada… and we want to extend them across the whole world.

We want hundreds of millions of people to be reminded of our Savior’s rule as they drive to work, take their children to school, and go about their daily lives.

We want millions of hearts to be lifted up in prayer: “May Thy Kingdom come.”

But we need your help.

On average, a billboard costs $8,000 to display for four weeks.

That means we need to raise $400,000 dollars to proclaim Christ’s reign in every state for one month of the year.

And if we raise enough in Canada, we can erect billboards there too.

If you would like to see Christ’s reign proclaimed everywhere, please donate to LifeSiteNews today.

Your gift to LifeSiteNews today will not only help us overcome our 38 percent funding gap this winter, but it will also help us proclaim Christ the King through billboards, articles, videos, interviews, conferences, and each and every aspect of our world-transforming work.

Jesus Christ is our Savior. Only He can help us now.

But He wants His creatures to work with Him in His healing work.

Your donation to LifeSiteNews will help Jesus Christ to be known and loved.

LifeSiteNews’ fidelity to the truth has cost us dearly.

Earlier this year, a dark and sinister plot was launched which, if successful, would have brought LifeSiteNews down.

But by the grace of God, this conspiracy was entirely overthrown.

And LifeSiteNews now stands stronger than ever.

Attacks like this come as no surprise to those who love truth. Our Lord warned us:

The servant is not greater than his master. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you. (Jn 15:20)

The attacks of our enemies – who do not want Jesus Christ to reign – only make us more determined that His reign must be more firmly established in our world.

Will you help us in this great mission?

Will you donate to LifeSiteNews today to aid our mission that Jesus Christ might reign in power and love over individuals and over nations?

Only when Christ the King reigns over our hearts and minds will there be peace among nations and peace in our homes.

You and I can bring that peace closer today.

Thank you for helping us serve Jesus Christ.

Yours in Christ the King,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

P.S. Jesus Christ is God and Ruler of the whole Universe. The forces of evil are powerless against Him. But He wants us to cooperate with Him in attaining victory.

Your donation today will help us proclaim His reign and spread the truth that His enemies want suppressed.

Please give generously to LifeSiteNews today.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

