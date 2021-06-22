John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Coach: Allowing ‘transgender’ males on female teams will ‘destroy sports’

Barbara Kay and Linda Blade are the authors of the new book 'Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport.'
Tue Jun 22, 2021 - 3:10 pm EST
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
June 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I talk with two women who are speaking up about the issue of gender confused athletes in sports. Barbara Kay, a well-known Canadian journalist, and Linda Blade, a former athlete and coach, are the authors of the new book Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport.

They are seeking to educate people on the roots of transgenderism, but also, as Blade tells me, to “encourage our sport leadership all over the world from the top down to the community level to reconsider a policy that’s going to destroy sports.”

Kay, a columnist for The National Post, describes how transgender ideology has alarmingly grown so much, even so far as to reach the ears of children. She says that the media, education world, and governments have been pushing “an indoctrination program” rooted in Marxism.

Blade states that radical LGBT activists pushing transgenderism are not themselves gender-confused but are “actually Marxists and left-wing radicals who are trying to undermine the very foundations of society.”

Both authors also mention how fear of being called a homophobe or transphobe is making people afraid to speak out.

Blade and Kay state that the denial of basic biology is “a social contagion that has swept entire nations” asunder. They hope that their book will make Canadians and people around the world accept biological, scientific facts, and ensure that sports policies align with them.

You can find more information about the book Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport, by visiting the website here.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show's YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

John-Henry Westen

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.