Coach: Allowing ‘transgender’ males on female teams will ‘destroy sports’

June 22, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I talk with two women who are speaking up about the issue of gender confused athletes in sports. Barbara Kay, a well-known Canadian journalist, and Linda Blade, a former athlete and coach, are the authors of the new book Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport.

They are seeking to educate people on the roots of transgenderism, but also, as Blade tells me, to “encourage our sport leadership all over the world from the top down to the community level to reconsider a policy that’s going to destroy sports.”

Kay, a columnist for The National Post, describes how transgender ideology has alarmingly grown so much, even so far as to reach the ears of children. She says that the media, education world, and governments have been pushing “an indoctrination program” rooted in Marxism.

Blade states that radical LGBT activists pushing transgenderism are not themselves gender-confused but are “actually Marxists and left-wing radicals who are trying to undermine the very foundations of society.”

Both authors also mention how fear of being called a homophobe or transphobe is making people afraid to speak out.

Blade and Kay state that the denial of basic biology is “a social contagion that has swept entire nations” asunder. They hope that their book will make Canadians and people around the world accept biological, scientific facts, and ensure that sports policies align with them.

You can find more information about the book Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport, by visiting the website here.

