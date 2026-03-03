College administrator threatens to kill activist protesting transgender mutilation of children

Beth Bourne says she filed a police report after a University of California, San Francisco official allegedly whispered a death threat during a protest over ‘transgender’ procedures for minors.

(LifeSiteNews) — An administrator at the University of California, San Francisco, threatened to murder activist Beth Bourne, who was protesting “transgender surgeries” for minors, at the California Democratic Party convention. Madeline Mann is the administrative director of clinical and translational science training at UCSF.

🚨🚨I had to make a police report after this woman threatened to k*ll me. Watch the cognitive dissonance on her face. This was last Saturday at the @CA_Dem Democratic Party convention in San Francisco when this woman stands next to me with her sign, “Patients Before Politics,”… pic.twitter.com/8tlExg4z8C — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) March 1, 2026

Bourne was standing next to several LGBT activists, including Mann, who were protesting laws restricting so-called “sex changes” for minors. Mann was holding a sign that read, “Patients Before Politics.”

“It’s not hatred, you guys,” Bourne told the activists, who were gathered in the lobby of the Moscone Center. “It’s not hatred to tell a child they can grow up to be healthy and whole. How much money does a surgeon make off giving a girl top surgery [a mastectomy]? Kaiser Permanente charges only a $100 co-pay, and the surgeon makes $25,000.”

“I was approved for a phalloplasty in two appointments over Zoom,” she continued. “You know, they make a phalloplasty out of the skin tissue on your thigh and forearm. It’s like a skin sausage. It’s a fake penis. $130,000.”

At that point, Mann suddenly leaned over to Bourne and hissed in her ear: “I’m going to hunt you down and [expletive] kill you.” She then stormed off through the lobby.

According to investigative journalist Andy Ngo, the 57-year-old Mann “had attended a Rainbow Families Action event that organized a trans rights march ending at the convention. She arrived about 10 minutes after Ms. Bourne, who was protesting in the lobby with a sign critical of double mastectomies on minor girls.”

“I had to make a police report after this woman threatened to kill me,” Bourne wrote on X. “Watch the cognitive dissonance on her face. This was last Saturday at the Democratic Party convention in San Francisco.” According to Ngo, the San Francisco Police Department sent officer “Kathryn Winter … a trans activist who identifies as female.” Bourne was asked by Democratic organizers to leave, and she did.

Sorry that wasn’t very clear. It’s because the police officer who witnessed the incident happened to be “transgender” (a man pretending to be a woman). I guess that’s what you get at a Democratic party convention in San Francisco. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G8VVlbccgU — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) March 2, 2026

Ngo reported that Mann is married to tech writer and podcaster Merlin Mann and noted that the couple has “an 18-year-old daughter, Eleanor Flannery Mann, whom they helped transition at approximately age 15. They previously referred to her as ‘Ellie.’ Eleanor first used ‘they/them’ pronouns before later adopting ‘he/him.’ Her parents now refer to her as their ‘son.’”

Beth Bourne, who is 55, is well-known for her protests against gender ideology in the Bay Area and has received many threats from trans activists. The incident Bourne referenced to in her statements to Mann – in which she was approved for sex change “treatments” after just two Zoom calls – refers to an investigation she undertook to expose the transgender industry. It was published by Reality’s Last Stand in 2024 under the title, “I Pretended To Be ‘Nonbinary’ To Expose a Medical Scandal at Kaiser Permanente.”

It’s all medical fraud. After my daughter’s pediatrician at Kaiser Permanente tried to put her on puberty blockers and wrong-sex hormones when she was only 14, I did an undercover story when I pretended to be “nonbinary.” I was approved by my Kaiser doctors over Zoom for a… https://t.co/aM4IcNyAzl pic.twitter.com/AQ1evKorep — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) January 16, 2026

Thus far, no charges appear to have been filed against Madeline Mann for her recorded death threat.

In addition to transgender activism, Madeline Mann has participated in an anti-government protest targeting immigration officials. In January, she joined a group at Ocean Beach calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished.

“I don’t have much confidence that SFPD will investigate the death threat given my past experience with filing police reports,” Bourne said. “So many of my women friends are scared – terrified to speak out publicly because they are afraid transgender activists will either attack them while they are speaking or track them down at home.”

