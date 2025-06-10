Colonel Macgregor: Ukraine has already lost. It’s time for Trump to cut their funding

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on this episode of The John Henry Westen Show is political commentator and retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor. We discussed the latest on the wars in Ukraine and Israel, why Russia has already defeated Ukraine, the danger of Trump continuing to fund Ukraine and Israel, and more.

I began the episode by asking Macgregor about the latest on the war between Russia and Ukraine. The retired colonel emphasized that, contrary to the narrative we’ve been hearing in the mainstream media, the war is essentially over and Russia has won.

“People need to understand the war is, for all intents and purposes, over. The Russians have won, there’s no dispute about that,” he said. “The losses on the Ukrainian side are horrific; we’re looking at least 1.5 million dead Ukrainian soldiers. These things are not told to people in the West. They don’t understand just how tragic and desolate Ukraine has become.”

“The regime in Kiev is largely distant from its own population,” he added. “They’ve decided, and I think this man Zelensky is reflective of this small minority that runs the country, that they’re going to pull out every stop that’s available to try and persuade people, especially in Washington, but also in Western Europe, that there is still life left in this regime. And there isn’t.”

Macgregor stressed that Zelensky and the current Ukrainian regime are essentially trying to pull a PR stunt to convince the U.S. and the other Western powers that they can still win this war to continue to receive funding.

READ: The media is lying about Ukraine-Russia to keep the war economy of the West from going bankrupt

“What people think in Washington is what counts. That’s the theory in Kyiv: ‘If we can convince people in Washington that we are still here, we can fight, and they should continue to fund us and supply us, then we have a chance of survival. If we can’t do that, we’re finished. We lose,'” he said. “That’s all that’s happening right now, it’s a PR stunt dressed up to look like something it isn’t.”

Later in the episode, I asked Macgregor what steps Trump should take to end the war in Ukraine. He highlighted that the president needs to first cut off all aid to Ukraine and make it abundantly clear that the U.S. will not go to war with Russia, in addition to withdrawing from the conflict completely, because it is ultimately a European problem.

“The most important thing for President Trump to say right off the bat immediately is, number one, ‘Under no circumstances do we support a war with Russia.’ Make that clear,” Macgregor said. “Number two, if Kiev doesn’t understand that we under no circumstances are prepared to go to war in Ukraine on their behalf, then it becomes important for us to do two things. Number one, stop all aid to the Ukrainian government, period. No more military assistance of any kind.”

READ: Western leadership’s detachment from reality is causing terror and death across the globe

“Number two … If I were president, I would say ‘I’m withdrawing all American citizens in and out of uniform, intelligence or otherwise, from Ukraine, period,'” he added. “Well, at that point, the Europeans (might say), ‘Well, you’re leaving us hanging.’ And the answer is ‘No, I’m telling you, this is a European problem that Europeans need to solve. And the only way to solve this is not to try and build yourselves up militarily. … It’s to talk to the Russians.”

To hear more from Colonel Macgregor, tune in to this episode of The John Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











