Communist China at UN Human Rights Council: US should ‘root out systematic racism’

China attempts to create an equivalence between the United States and itself, with the American wokelings doing all the heavy lifting.
Thu Nov 12, 2020 - 12:07 pm EST
November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — There is something eerily appropriate about the fact that during the same week that opposition legislators in Hong Kong collectively resigned in protest over an ongoing Chinese crackdown on their political process, UN Watch reported that the genocidal Communist dictatorship was moving to condemn the United States for its moral failings.

“China,” the UN watchdog reported on Twitter, “newly elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council, just reviewed the U.S. human rights record. ‘China wishes to recommend to the U.S.: 1. Root out systematic racism, address widespread police brutality and combat discrimination against African- and Asian-Americans....’”

We have yet to hear what sort of groveling reply Joe Biden has in response to these recommendations, but it is worth noting that this is a brilliant move on the part of Red China. If American progressives insist that the United States is evil, rotten to its founding, then the Chinese Communists are more than happy to agree with them.

Biden and the Democrats, of course, cannot really deny that America is the nation China says it is, because they would risk angering the fringe radicals currently in the driver’s seat of their party.

The result is that China successfully creates an equivalence between the United States and itself, with the American wokelings doing all the heavy lifting.

When China is accused of perpetrating genocide against the Uighurs, they can nod solemnly and admit that maybe they have some work to do before their human rights record is spotless, and in that sense they are just like America, a systematically racist country with a militarized police force that targets minorities as a matter of course.

Douglas Murray put it well in his essential book The Strange Death of Europe. It would be foolish, he wrote, to say that the West has made no mistakes. But it would be extraordinarily dangerous to claim that the West could do no good and that instead, she must be torn down and replaced with something else. Interestingly, America’s social justice warriors and Communist China have pretty similar ideas about what, exactly, should replace the current system.

Just in case you’re tempted to think that they might have a point, keep in mind that Communist China is running concentration camps dedicated to wiping out an entire minority by any means necessary. From Business Insider:

Hospitals in Xinjiang aborted late-stage pregnancies and killed newborns as part of China's mission to erase Uighur culture, a doctor who worked in the region told Radio Free Asia on Monday.

Since 2016, China has interned at least 1 million Uighurs in hundreds of prison camps, which it euphemistically calls “reeducation centers,” where Uighurs are forced to abandon their heritage and religion. A large part of this crackdown involves limiting Uighurs' reproductive rights and slashing the birth rate. In 2017, China passed a law limiting Uighurs and other ethnic minorities to having three children if they live in rural areas or two if they live in urban areas.

It’s a good thing that Communist China is on the U.N. Human Rights Council (alongside Cuba and Russia.) Somebody needs to do something about the American regime.

