Communist China at UN Human Rights Council: US should ‘root out systematic racism’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — There is something eerily appropriate about the fact that during the same week that opposition legislators in Hong Kong collectively resigned in protest over an ongoing Chinese crackdown on their political process, UN Watch reported that the genocidal Communist dictatorship was moving to condemn the United States for its moral failings.

“China,” the UN watchdog reported on Twitter, “newly elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council, just reviewed the U.S. human rights record. ‘China wishes to recommend to the U.S.: 1. Root out systematic racism, address widespread police brutality and combat discrimination against African- and Asian-Americans....’”

���� China, newly elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council, just reviewed the U.S. human rights record.



"China wishes to recommend to the U.S.:

1. Root out systematic racism, address widespread police brutality and combat discrimination against African- and Asian-Americans....“ pic.twitter.com/q2AUSKPTWZ — UN Watch (@UNWatch) November 11, 2020

We have yet to hear what sort of groveling reply Joe Biden has in response to these recommendations, but it is worth noting that this is a brilliant move on the part of Red China. If American progressives insist that the United States is evil, rotten to its founding, then the Chinese Communists are more than happy to agree with them.

Biden and the Democrats, of course, cannot really deny that America is the nation China says it is, because they would risk angering the fringe radicals currently in the driver’s seat of their party.

The result is that China successfully creates an equivalence between the United States and itself, with the American wokelings doing all the heavy lifting.

When China is accused of perpetrating genocide against the Uighurs, they can nod solemnly and admit that maybe they have some work to do before their human rights record is spotless, and in that sense they are just like America, a systematically racist country with a militarized police force that targets minorities as a matter of course.

Douglas Murray put it well in his essential book The Strange Death of Europe. It would be foolish, he wrote, to say that the West has made no mistakes. But it would be extraordinarily dangerous to claim that the West could do no good — and that instead, she must be torn down and replaced with something else. Interestingly, America’s social justice warriors and Communist China have pretty similar ideas about what, exactly, should replace the current system.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Just in case you’re tempted to think that they might have a point, keep in mind that Communist China is running concentration camps dedicated to wiping out an entire minority by any means necessary. From Business Insider:

It’s a good thing that Communist China is on the U.N. Human Rights Council (alongside Cuba and Russia.) Somebody needs to do something about the American regime.