Communist China is threatening family members of freedom activists in the US: Epoch Times reporter

(LifeSiteNews) — Joining me on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Nan Su, a senior editor at The Epoch Times. He is originally from China, but he left for the United States in January 1989 — just months before the Tiananmen Square protests and massacre.

We discuss China’s persecution of Christians, Uyghurs, and others; its earnest desire for world domination; and more. Su is the second guest to take part in our current series on Chinese human rights abuses and government corruption.

He expressed concern with China’s behavior after the potential for war between Russia and Ukraine started bubbling to the surface, saying Chinese president Xi Jinping is trying to “send a message” to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“They gave him support. They have his back,” said Su. “Now [for years, China has] been hoping that Putin will join China’s camp and become a second-man position, helping Xi Jinping on China’s global expansion program.”

Su also explained one of his articles about the billions of dollars the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has spent on getting university students into the state of California.

He said that from 2002 to 2021, the University of California has accepted more Chinese students than the total number of foreign students from everywhere else in the world. China has a particular relationship with UC Berkeley, and Su said the Chinese government has paid for students to study at UC.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

