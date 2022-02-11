Communist China’s crimes against humanity stem from its rejection of God: pro-life filmmaker

To close out the week, John-Henry interviews Jason Jones, a pro-life filmmaker and human rights activist, on the Genocide Olympics taking place in Beijing, the CCP’s monstrous human rights abuses, and much more.

Jones attributes the root cause of the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity to its rejection of God, of any transcendent order in general.

“There are communities in China that just acknowledge a transcendence, anything that transcends the state they rightfully see as their enemy because their horizon is finite,” he said. “Any religion, any philosophy, anything Daoism, the Falun Gong, anything that points to transcendence is a threat to the CCP. And so, how sorrowful. They’re really trapped in a very diminished world, a very small world.”

Jones also laments the neoliberal order’s full-on economic cooperation with China and its unwillingness to actually stand up and call out the Communist government’s grave human rights abuses.

“I say, if we were to take a blue light and run it through our house and even the computer that I’m looking at you, the camera that I’m looking through, I’m afraid that I would see the blood of Uyghur all over my house,” he said. “You know, poetically speaking, if I were to take a blue light through my house, we would see the blood of the Uyghur on our clothes. We would see the blood of Han Chinese and Tibetans. We would see the blood of the victims of the CCP all over all over our house.”

There’s plenty more in today’s episode you don’t want to miss. Give it a listen below and have a great weekend!

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

