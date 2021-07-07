‘Communist policies’: Canadian lawmaker calls out COVID shutdowns, media ‘propaganda’

July 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Randy Hillier is one of few Canadian politicians speaking out with courage on COVID over the past year. Hillier is an Independent member of the provincial parliament in Ontario, Canada, and has been outspoken against lockdowns and the government’s handling of coronavirus ever since early 2020.

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Hillier tells me how he noticed in the beginning of the pandemic just how the Canadian government was pushing a “false apocalypse” with fear, as seen in the Declaration of Emergency. He says he “thought it was an obligation to speak out about what was obvious to me, but was also clearly too dangerous a subject for any politicians or media to actually speak truthfully and honestly about.”

Hillier also mentions how corrupt and untrue to their constituents politicians in Canada and most Western liberal democracies have become. He himself has a unique perspective as an insider of the world of politics for over 12 years. He mentions that every discussion among politicians “is viewed singularly through how will this impact, how will it improve, or [how this will] lessen the reelection of the party.”

Hillier says that politicians really care more about wealth and power than the people. This “is a reflection of the erosion of our society over so many decades.” He also says that by fining and jailing people for just being with their family and friends or voicing an opinion shows how “there is no country” anymore.

Hillier further explains that world governments have “accepted and adopted communism as a cure for a respiratory virus,” as seen by lockdown policies, mask mandates, and the ban of proven medical treatments such as Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Hillier concludes with a message to every Canadian: learn from the history of the past year. He urges Canadians to understand how our country, freedoms, and families have been destroyed. He states it will soon be “time for us to restore our faith, restore our freedoms, restore our responsibilities, and be ever-vigilant never to be so casual and dismissive in giving them up again.”

