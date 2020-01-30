Convicted pedophile released, ‘no longer deemed threat’ because he says he’s a woman

January 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – If you were one of those inquiring souls who was wondering just how crazy the transgender phenomenon could get, the answer to that question may have just surfaced in the Des Moines Register under the headline: “Convicted of sex crimes as a man, felon no longer deemed threat because of gender change.”

Yeah, you read that right. According to the Register: “The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is no longer seeking the commitment of a former Midwest Christian services student convicted of myriad sex crimes because the individual now identifies as a woman. Court records show the state dismissed the application on Jan. 9. Attorney general spokesman Lynn Hicks wouldn’t comment on the reason for the dismissal other than to say ‘an offender’s hormone levels are an important part of substantiating an offender’s likelihood of recidivism.’”

To provide a bit of context here, Joseph Matthew Smith is a 23-year-old who was convicted of molesting a fellow student back in 2014, but according to state’s expert Dr. Jeffrey Davis, Smith has molested as many as 15 children—ranging from ages one to 13. In fact, Davis’s report indicated that “the likelihood of re-offending within five years of release exceeded 20% because victims were of both genders, and because Smith was under age 25 and never had a long-term relationship.”

But because this pedophile now identities as a woman named Josie—and the Des Moines Register refers to Smith as “she” throughout their reportage on this insanity—he will now be set free. Smith had started the process of getting “started on transgender classification in October 2017 and started using female pronouns” at Newton Correctional Facility, and attorney general spokesman Lynn Hicks “cautioned the public not to overreact to Smith’s upcoming release” because he will still be “subject to sex-offender registration requirements.”

To summarize: A convicted pedophile who molested children ranging from the ages of one to 13 is being set free despite a report indicating a high chance of re-offending because he now identifies as a woman.

He’s not the only one, either. A 45-year-old sex offender named Joseph Gobrick recently told a judge that his activities were licit because he identified as an eight-year-old girl, and that images of children being abused found in his possession were protected by the First Amendment. Child abuser Duncan Brooks, who now refers to himself as “Jacinta Brooks,” has been in and out of jail for targeting kids. And a dangerous male pedophile now identifying as “Madilyn Harks,” who claimed to have molested up to sixty girls, was set loose in Brampton last year.

Additionally, male prisoners are increasingly identifying as females in order to get locked up in women’s prisons, leaving vulnerable female prisoners behind bars with convicted sex offenders. In some instances, this has already resulted in female prisoners getting sexually assaulted by male criminals pretending to be women. Any sane society would see this for what it is, but that is unfortunately not the society that we live in.

Every time progressives demand some sweeping new change to our society, they always pose a simple, persuasive question: “Who will this hurt?” They then proceed to shout down or ignore the many answers to that question—and they will defend their “progress” no matter what the cost. Thus, violent male pedophiles can be set loose after identifying as female because we are now required to believe that this man is a woman once he claims to be. I doubt even those who arranged for his release really believe, deep down, that this man is a woman. But that doesn’t matter anymore, because they must act as if they do—and we must pay the consequences.

