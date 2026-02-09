Costa Rica elects pro-life Catholic president who calls abortion ‘murder’

Fernández won in the first round with more than 48% of the vote after emphasizing her pro-life, pro-family views throughout the campaign.

(LifeSiteNews) — Costa Rica has elected a staunchly pro-life president who describes abortion as “nothing other than murder.” Laura Fernández Delgado won a first-round victory on February 1 with 48.3 percent of the vote.

Her victory was hailed by religious leaders, with the Catholic news outlet Zenit stating that the result “not only reshapes the country’s leadership but also signals the enduring influence of faith-informed values in Central American public life.” Fernández was congratulated by the Catholic bishops of Costa Rica as well as the episcopal conference.

“Fernández’s political ascent has been closely watched both domestically and abroad, particularly because of her unapologetically pro-life stance,” Zenit reported. “A former Minister of Planning and chief of staff to outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves, she ran on a platform that combined economic growth, public security, and moral conservatism—an approach that resonated strongly with Costa Rica’s religious and socially traditional voters.”

“If you are in favor of abortion, euthanasia, and believe the family is not important, this is not the place for you,” Fernández stated.

Fernández emphasized her pro-life views throughout the campaign and committed to expanding on the pro-life policies of her predecessor. In October 2025, President Chaves signed a decree emphasizing that abortion is only permissible in instances where the mother’s life is supposedly in danger.

His predecessor, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, had sought to loosen restrictions in 2019.

Fernández has promised to make pro-life policy a pillar of her presidency. “Protecting the lives of Costa Ricans not yet born represents a duty of the State,” she stated. “Abortion is simply equivalent to a murder.” She supports toughening penalties for abortion-related offenses, including increasing sentencing for those involved. Under the proposal, those who commit abortions without a woman’s consent could get as much as 12 years in prison.

“The glory will always be His!” she posted on social media after her victory.

My heart and that of my family will always be grateful for the wonderful opportunity to be part of a democratic process like this, and for the gift of living in this beautiful country. Thank you all as well for your work, your effort, and your support. God continues to be God, continues to be faithful, and continues to be supernatural! Long live Costa Rica! And to God always be the glory, the praise, and the power!

Fernández reiterated the sentiment in her victory speech, giving “infinite thanks to God for his democratic day,” emphasizing her commitment to life and family and stating: “Thank God for this election day … Today, surrendered before You, I place Costa Rica into Your hands.”

Laura Fernández Delgado is the second high profile female pro-life leader to rise to power in the Americas this year. Last month, the newly-elected president of Chile appointed thirty-year-old Judith Marín, a well-known abortion opponent, as women and gender equality minister.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









