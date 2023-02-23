COVID was just the beginning: Climate lockdowns are the next stage of the Great Reset agenda

We have another encore interview for today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show. We will be back to regularly scheduled programming on Monday.

Today’s guest on The John-Henry Westen Show is a fun one. His mouth moves a mile a minute, yet his words are packed with insight and wisdom.

Marc Morano is an author who specializes in debunking the false narratives of the “climate change” agenda and condemning its totalitarian impulses. Morano recently published a book titled The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown, and in today’s episode he shares evidence of the coming climate lockdowns and how they’re logically connected to the COVID lockdowns of 2020.

“The COVID lockdowns were literally a version of what they’ve called for for decades in the climate movement,” he says. “I attend every United Nations climate summit, and I’m going to the one in Egypt this year … and what these summits call for … is the ‘degrowth movement,’ or ‘planned recessions’ … to fight global warming. And what that means is the government imposes slower economic growth or forces a recession to lower emissions.”

I also ask Morano to share his best suggestion on how you can fight the continued implementation of the Great Reset agenda and ensure freedom in our nations. For his answer, you’ll have to check out today’s episode below or watch the interview above. There’s plenty more from Morano in this episode that you won’t want to miss either!

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

