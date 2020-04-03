Doug Mainwaring

Creative pastor turns locked church into around-the-clock adoration chapel

Outdoor adoration at the parish has now been in operation for nearly two weeks. 
Fri Apr 3, 2020 - 8:54 pm EST
Doug Mainwaring By Doug Mainwaring
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, April 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — When Masses were shut down in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. due to the coronavirus pandemic, a local pastor immediately turned the main church into an around-the-clock adoration chapel.

After the parochial vicar became ill and the church had to be locked up, St. John Neumann parish pastor Msgr. Robert Panke leaped into action and asked for and received permission from the archbishop to move the Blessed Sacrament to just inside the glass front doors of the church.  

So now grateful parishioners adore outdoors, some from their cars. Others station themselves at a safe distance from each other in the small plaza in front of the church.

The suburban Washington, D.C. parish has had a perpetual adoration chapel since September 2002. 

One of the hundreds of parish members committed to perpetual adoration stated simply,  “Now we adore outdoors.” 

The faithful adore from their cars or in the open air at St. John Neumann Parish.
Photo: Doug Mainwaring, LifeSiteNews

Another view: Adoration in the open air at St. John Neumann Parish.
Photo: Doug Mainwaring, LifeSiteNews

Comments

Doug Mainwaring

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist.  He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs.  Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.