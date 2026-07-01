Critical matching gift window opens for 24 hours

For 24 hours only, a generous LifeSiteNews donor is matching every gift dollar-for-dollar to help close the urgent 23% fundraising shortfall before it's too late.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Last week, Pope Leo XIV asked his cardinals for “support: strong, explicit, and public” for “building” a “Synodal Church.”

Leo and his allies in the Vatican want to replace the church established by Christ with a global ecumenical church without doctrine or discipline.

The Catholic Church is under attack like never before – and LifeSiteNews is almost alone in speaking out in her defense.

That’s why a generous LifeSiteNews donor has offered to extend his matching gift offer for another 24 hours.

Every donation made to LifeSiteNews during that time will be doubled.

This is extraordinary generosity for extraordinary times.

DOUBLE MY IMPACT!

Leo XIV doesn’t hide what he is doing. He speaks openly about building the synodal church.

But most “Catholic” media organizations don’t report the truth, either because they think their duty is to cover it up or because they support the new “church.”

That’s why:

Only LifeSiteNews broke the story that Leo XIV took part in the worship of Pachamama – a pagan idol associated with human sacrifice – two decades before Pope Francis held worship of the same goddess in the Vatican.

broke the story that Leo XIV took part in the worship of Pachamama – a pagan idol associated with human sacrifice – two decades before Pope Francis held worship of the same goddess in the Vatican. Only LifeSiteNews set out in detail the “roadmap” for the construction of the “synodal church” based on Vatican texts nearly two years before Leo XIV was chosen to follow Francis.

set out in detail the “roadmap” for the construction of the “synodal church” based on Vatican texts nearly two years before Leo XIV was chosen to follow Francis. Only LifeSiteNews provides comprehensive coverage – and the full unvarnished truth – about Leo XIV, including his declaration that a bishop who admitted sleeping naked with boys is “venerable.”

LifeSiteNews’ honesty has won us many enemies – many in the hierarchy and “Catholic establishment” would love nothing more than to shut us down.

But we also know our honesty has won us many friends – and now we need your support.

We must raise the remaining $172,000 of our $750,000 goal immediately – or face putting crucial projects on hold.

DONATE

You can keep LifeSiteNews strong by making a donation today.

And for 24 hours, every gift made will be doubled.

DONATE

May God reward you for defending His Church,

Yours sincerely in Christ,

John-Henry Westen

CEO & Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews & Sign of the Cross Media

P.S. This matching gift offer is an amazing opportunity to double the impact of your gift.

Our donor is making this offer because he loves the Church and knows that if LifeSiteNews goes down, there will be no other major news organization sharing these truths.

Please make sure to donate TODAY to see your gift matched.

DONATE

Thank you for playing your part in the defense of the Catholic Church!



P.P.S. There is no better time to donate than NOW.

This matching gift offer must end 24 hours after going live.

If everyone reading this report gave just $25 – and our donor doubled it to $50 – we would meet our target by midnight.

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Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

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