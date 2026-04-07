Crude ‘transgender’ dance shocked families exiting St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Easter Sunday

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — A transgender biological male with exposed buttocks and breasts performed an obscene, erotic dance on the steps of Manhattan’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral as horrified families filed by.

The transgender, who goes by the name “Qween Amor,” disgustingly wielded a crucifix in his right hand and a plaque identifying himself as “Mary Magdalene” in his left as he struck provocative sexual poses.

While a video of his X-rated dance meant to scandalize Catholics was posted on X by conservative “I Meme Therefore I Am,” Qween Amor posted a series of his own Easter Sunday photos on Instagram, some of which were more repulsive than the video that first made the rounds on X.

The repulsive photos display blasphemous behavior, including examples of simulated fellatio using a crucifix as a sexual prop on males. Those graphic pictures can be viewed here.

I first encountered “Qween Amor” in a surreal scene outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the 2013 March for Marriage as he danced in front of a steady parade of marching families with young children.

At that time, he also used a crucifix as a prop, although his sign at the time bore a different message: “I BET HELL IS FABULOUS.”

The video and the photos are too graphic and grotesque for LifeSiteNews to publish.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

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