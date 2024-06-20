Cultural shift? US and Canada now show decreased support for the LGBT agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 12, we reported on recent data that showed an 8 percent drop in support for same-sex “marriage” in the United States – down to 51 percent, the lowest level since the U.S. Supreme Court unilaterally redefined marriage for all 50 states in the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision. Part of that shift is a backlash to the LGBT movement’s overreach in the past several years, as well as a growing awareness of the movement’s radical aims.

Interestingly, the United States does not seem to be an isolated example. In Canada, too, support for a range of LGBT agenda items has also been dropping, according to a recent Ipsos poll. According to an analysis by True North, the survey found that although 13 percent of Canadians identify as LGBT – a nearly 10 percent jump from a decade ago, due in large part to the consistent expansion of the LGBT acronym and the addition of new identities – “Canada ranks in the bottom half in approval measures of LGBTQ causes” in a survey of 26 countries.

According to Ipsos, Canada ranked 17th (out of 23) with regard to so-called “transgender bathroom policies,” with 46 percent of Canadians supporting trans-identifying people using the bathroom they choose and 37 percent opposed. A slim majority – 40 to 41 percent – oppose government documents providing an option other than male or female. Additionally, 48 percent of Canadians oppose sex change “treatments,” as opposed to 38 percent who support (putting Canada at 20th out of 23 countries); Canadians oppose trans-identified athletes competing against the opposite sex by a margin of 48 percent to 21 percent. According to True North:

Among the poll’s other finding include declining support for same-sex marriage, declining support for the right of same-sex couples to adopt children, and a decline in those who say they spoken out in support of an LGBTQ person who has been discriminated against. In correspondence with polling data showing an increasing skepticism of LGBTQ activism, commentators have begun to speculate whether ‘woke’ activism has passed its cultural peak.

Interestingly, there have been small but clearly discernable shifts on a wide range of issues in several European countries, as well:

Increase in “morally wrong” responses same pollster, same questions 2021->2024 Europeans only: Contraceptives: 6->13

Divorce: 12 -> 24

Premarital sex: 13 -> 28

Baby out of wedlock: 16 -> 30

Embryonic stem cell research: 21 -> 22

Assisted suicide: 16 -> 32

Abortion: 23 -> 26 https://t.co/cgV6p5dALW — The Great Canadian Bagel (@BagelPolling) June 15, 2024

I want to be clear that I do not view these small shifts through rose-colored lenses. They do not appear to indicate that the tide of the sexual revolution, having come in, is now coming out again. I do, however, think that it is possible that we are seeing the high-water mark of the sexual revolution. It took the homosexual movement a quarter century to win the cultural battle over marriage, and it took much complicity from the public – largescale acceptance of contraception, birth control, and no-fault divorce, for example – to bring that about. By the time the term “marriage” was won, it had been largely hollowed out and redefined as an institution already.

But the transgender movement’s cultural blitzkrieg has been a different story, and its effects have been more difficult to hide or lie about, despite a herculean effort on the part of LGBT activists and their political enablers. The press can ignore the de-transitioners, but they are telling their stories, nonetheless. The destruction being wrought by this ideology is too visible to deny, and even mainstream publications like the New York Times are beginning to admit that perhaps we have gone too far. And when people begin to question one aspect of the sexual revolution, it frequently calls into question the whole bloody project.

Is the tide turning? It is too soon to tell. Has the LGBT movement overreached? I think that they have, and I think that the recent polling from the U.S., Canada, and Europe is evidence of that.

