‘Cuties’ is a pedophile’s idea of great entertainment. Now it could win an Oscar

December 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — In 2018, Call Me By Your Name was nominated for three Oscars, winning one of them (for Best Adapted Screenplay.) The story of the seduction of a 17-year-old boy by a 24-year-old man, it earned predictably rave reviews from critics even though it bombed at the box office.

No matter, late night host Jimmy Kimmel noted. “That’s not the point. We don’t make films like Call Me By Your Name for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.”

The film that ended up beating Call Me By Your Name for Best Picture was The Shape of Water, the story of a woman who falls in love and copulates with a non-human Amazonian fish creature.

As it turns out, the Academy is continuing its grand tradition of rewarding films showcasing sexual perversion. According to Deadline, the film Cuties, the story of a dance troupe of twerking pre-pubescent girls that sparked widespread outrage earlier this fall and launched a viral #CancelNetflix campaign, is on a shortlist of five French films being considered for submission to the 2021 Oscars on April 25 in the category of Best International Feature.

One of the other films, Summer of 85, features the story of a sexual love affair between two boys. With that sort of competition, it is no sure thing that Cuties will end up being in the running at the Oscars. But the fact that it is even being considered is another reminder of how vile much of the entertainment industry is.

In case any of you have forgotten, Cuties is a pedophile’s idea of great entertainment. As Rod Dreher, who reviewed the film, put it:

These children had to memorize this dialogue and perform it on camera. They also had to learn how to stroke their crotches, twerk, put their fingers in their mouths suggestively, and move like strippers mimicking vigorous intercourse. The actors are children. Simply to play their roles, they had to have their innocence taken from them by the filmmaker — no doubt with the consent of their parent or parents. It is hard to imagine fathers and mothers allowing their little girls to be exploited in this way, but people will do anything for fame. My point is that the intention of the director, even if noble, does not obviate the fact that for these children to play these roles, they had to say filthy things (and to imagine visually the things the script had them saying), and do filthy things with their bodies for the camera.

For several decades now, the film industry has been openly celebrating stories that have an explicit purpose: To mainstream alternative sexual lifestyles, to debauch the viewer, and to give a giant middle finger to those who hold traditional values.

As Kimmel said, a risqué story in which a boy gets seduced by a man might not make money, but as long as folks like Mike Pence are offended, it’s all worth it. These people loathe those who refuse to go with the flow, and they pump out a non-stop stream of pornographic films that are then granted awards by the Academy. These storytellers are pumping poison into the cultural groundwater, and they’re doing it on purpose.

Keep this trash away from your families. Ignore the Oscars. Explain to your children why the seductive glitz and glamor of Hollywood is simply a cover for a deep, deep rottenness. And make sure you know what your kids are watching.

