Daily Wire article laments ‘troubling pattern’ of Catholic converts speaking out against Zionism

(LifeSiteNews) — It’s no secret that support for Israel has become a lightning rod on the political right. While a growing number of conservatives have expressed disapproval of the influence Zionists are having on the Trump administration, there is an equally strong contingent hitting back against them.

Earlier this year, the Daily Wire hired Catholic author and podcaster Matt Fradd. The move was seen by some as yet another Zionist media organization scooping up a Catholic influencer in order to bring them under its umbrella to co-opt him for its cause.

Whether that’s true or not, a number of pro-Israel Catholics already work at the Daily Wire, including Michael Knowles, Margaret Mary Olohan, and Bree Dail. At the same time, on March 19 the Daily Wire published an essay by Fradd himself titled “Why Ted Cruz Is Wrong About Christian Zionism.” So it would seem that the website is at least open to allowing dissenting opinions on the subject.

This week the Daily Wire published an essay arguing the opposite side of what Fradd maintained in his article. Ryan Girdusky, formerly a contributor to the Daily Caller, was the author of the essay. It argued that there is a “troubling pattern” emerging among newcomers to Catholicism as of late.

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“High-profile converts appear to be using their newfound membership in the Catholic faith as nothing more than a political prop,” Girdusky wrote without naming names, though likely referring to Candace Owens and Carrie Prejean Boller.

A “vocal cadre of political influencers are using their Catholicism to build social media platforms, feigning purity as an E-girl or, even worse, promoting antisemitism,” he further alleged, without defining the term.

Girdusky then said that “recent converts” seem to forget that the Church “rejects any form of antisemitism, condemns hostility toward Jews, and upholds the enduring covenant with the Jewish people as God’s chosen people.” As such, “new membership in the Catholic faith should not serve as your call to action against the State of Israel.”

Girdusky’s article caught the attention of conservative influencer Calvin Robinson, who is a former Anglican clergyman. Robinson said that the Daily Wire is attempting to manipulate Catholics by publishing the piece but that Catholics “cannot be manipulated in the same way as evangelicals.”

“Catholics are not Zionists. It is in Israel’s interests to have Christians believe they must be ‘committed Zionists to receive God’s blessing,’” he said in an X post.