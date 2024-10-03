Danielle Smith delivers on promise to protect gender-confused children in Alberta

The proposed legislation is the first of its kind in Canada and hopefully sets a precedent that other provinces will follow.

(LifeSiteNews) — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has finally unveiled the promised legislation restricting sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers for minors. The legislation will include:

Licensed doctors are prohibited from performing sex change surgeries on youth under 18 in Alberta.

Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones will be prohibited for minors under the age of 16 unless the minors have already begun taking those drugs.

Those “born biologically male” (that is, males) will be prohibited from competing against women and girls in competitive sports.

Parental opt-in will be required for “each instance” a teacher wishes to discuss gender identity, sexual orientation, or human sexuality.

Parental notification is required for “socially transitioning” a student — that is, changing a student’s given name or pronouns. Unfortunately, 16- and 17-year-olds are still allowed to decide to change their name or pronouns in school, but parents must be notified.

She detailed her plans in a long video posted to X, noting that “In less than a month, our UCP government will introduce critical legislation to ensure that children wait until adulthood before making decisions to physically alter their bodies for gender transition. We will also strengthen parental rights within our education system regarding this issue and ensure that women and girls can compete in female-only sports divisions.”

In less than a month, our UCP government will introduce critical legislation to ensure that children wait until adulthood before making decisions to physically alter their bodies for gender transition. We will also strengthen parental rights within our education system regarding… pic.twitter.com/tamjNDzcex — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) October 1, 2024



This news is incredibly significant for several reasons. Most important, it is a Canadian first. Other provinces have passed parental rights policies and made parental notification for “social transitioning” mandatory, but none have yet gone so far as to restrict sex-change surgeries or puberty blockers. In the time since Smith announced her plan to propose this legislation, the UK’s Labour Government and the high court has upheld the UK’s ban on puberty blockers, with the National Health Service condemning the practice and firmly rebutting the idea that such legislation causes suicidal ideation in trans-identified youth.

Smith also has shown willingness to actually push back against the disgusting accusations that immediately came her way. When Marci Ien, the MP for Toronto Centre and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, claimed that Smith was “targeting trans youth” and that she would be “hurting” kids, Smith posted an article from the National Post titled “‘How will I come back from this?’: Detransitioners abandoned by medical and trans communities” and subtitled “They were irreversibly altered by mastectomies, hormone therapies when they were teens. What happens when they want their bodies back?”

“Do you mean children going through this, Marci Ien?” Smith asked. That is precisely the right response — pointing out that it is trans activists and their political enablers who pose a danger to the bodies of gender dysphoric children. It is also interesting to note that Smith used the phrase “gender reassignment surgery” in her posts and video rather than the trans-activist-approved “gender affirmation surgery,” which most media outlets and LGBT activist politicians use. Considering how carefully Smith and her caucus have approached this issue, that choice of words does not seem like an accident — they have chosen not to use language that implicitly affirms the premises of trans activists.

Not all of the responses were vitriolic. David Staples of the Edmonton Journal noted that Smith may be leading the way: “How long before all other Canadian provinces adopt similar rules around gender policy as Alberta? No more than 5 years? Many European countries leading the way here, Alberta following a sane and humane path.” Staples is correct. Trans activists have been steadily losing control of the narrative in a number of European countries, and the consensus that sterilizing and medicalizing gender dysphoric children is a medical scandal is growing. Canada has long been a holdout. I suspect history will look kindly on what Danielle Smith is doing here.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

