Dark times ahead for Catholics: ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, I sat down with Fr. Clay Hunt, the 'Cowboy Priest.' We discussed the Mass and the sacraments, current political and cultural issues, how the faithful can grow in holiness in 2025, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of The John Henry Westen Show, I sat down with Fr. Clay Hunt, the “Cowboy Priest.” We discussed how the faithful can be sustained by assisting at Mass and receiving the sacraments during this dark period in the Church and culture, his ministry, current political and cultural issues, how the faithful can grow in holiness in 2025, and more.



After briefly discussing what Hunt has been up to recently, I noted that we are living in strange times, with wars, four years of the Biden administration, and even confusion from the Church hierarchy. I asked him how he could remain so joyful in these dark times.

Hunt emphasized that the sacraments, especially the Holy Eucharist, help sustain him and can help sustain all the faithful during confusing times.

“The purpose of [Our Lord’s] coming, the purpose of His being born unto us, is precisely the Church and the sacramental life of Holy Mother Church. And the summit of that is the Holy Eucharist,” Hunt said.

“What sustains me is precisely the daily celebration of the Eucharist, the daily reception of the Eucharist. The Lord was the one who said, ‘When you eat my flesh and drink my blood, I live in you, and you live in me.’ And so, therefore, we’re able to endure. Or we have what’s supernatural that lifts up our spirits and gives us the strength, the fortitude, the grace, and even the joy to push forward one day at a time,” the priest added.

A bit later, Hunt stressed that in addition to the sacraments, the faithful need to pray each day, especially the Holy Rosary.

“We have to pray every day, and oftentimes people will ask me, ‘Well, what should I pray?’ … I tell them oftentimes, ‘The most powerful prayer after the Holy Mass is the Rosary.’ We should pray the Rosary daily, and even multiple Rosaries a day. And these things are what sustain us and bring grace and strength from on high, for us to handle the daily life,” Hunt said.

Later in the episode, I asked Hunt about pro-life activists like Joan Andrews Bell, who have been unjustly imprisoned and have decided to treat their prison cell like a monastery and live as a hermit.

The priest highlighted how beautiful it is for activists to offer up their imprisonment for Christ and commended their willingness to fight for the unborn.

“It’s not just a dream or a beautiful thing for us to consider to be holy to God, and to fight the good fight. But in fact, it’s absolutely necessary; just anger should take possession of us so that we would be motivated and moved to [take] action,” Hunt said.

To hear more from the “Cowboy Priest,” Fr. Clay Hunt, watch or listen to the full episode.

