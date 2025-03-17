Daughter of Canadian PM Mark Carney claims to be ‘non-binary,’ uses ‘they/them’ pronouns

The fact that Mark Carney's daughter went to Tavistock clinic is certainly an indication that his commitment to the transgender agenda will likely be every bit as fervent as Justin Trudeau's.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has a daughter who identifies as “non-binary” and uses “they/them” pronouns.

The Daily Mail first reported these details on March 10:

Carney’s other daughter Sasha, 24, who graduated cum laude from Yale University with a degree in English and Gender Studies, uses they/them pronouns, according to their social media profiles. They previously went by the name Sophia. Sasha Carney, who currently works as a freelance writer and reviewer in Brooklyn, New York, has previously posted about their mental health struggles online.

Sasha’s Facebook profile, which was publicly accessible at time of publication, shows that she self-identified as “non-binary” in 2018:

Many of Carney’s publicly stated views are avowedly leftist; one of her profile pictures identifies her as a supporter of socialist Bernie Sanders. In 2019, she made a Facebook post stating that “Yale is an institution which has promoted and legitimised eugenics, global warfare, genocidal policies, the racialised carceral state, and the hyper-privileging of white voices in academia. In the face of this, it is crucial that we invest time, energy, thought, resources, and love into ethnicity, race, and migration studies, which looks at the world, and Yale itself, through a critical anti-racist and anticolonial lens.”

Juno News, formerly known as True North, broke additional details earlier today, publishing excerpts of an essay written by Sasha Carney in an alternative magazine called Authenticity in April 2020 titled Mumsnet, and Transmasculine Childhood. As reporters Cosmin Dzurdzsa and Alex Zoltan noted, the essay reveals that “Mark Carney sent [his] daughter to [the] discredited U.K. Tavistock Transgender Clinic.” The published excerpt reads:

In 2013, shortly after I chopped off all my hair into a deeply regrettable floppy Justin Bieber cut, I moved to London, the land of Enid Blyton murder mysteries. A block from my new house was the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust, an imposing grey building which contained the country’s only child and adolescent ‘gender identity clinic.’ I watched as my friend, after a year of weekly appointments trying desperately to get an official diagnosis of gender dysphoria, was denied the diagnosis, and with it any hope of top surgery because they sometimes wore skirts. I watched organisations with names like ‘Transgender Trend’ refer to trans Tavistock patients as ‘experimental subjects’ who didn’t know what was best for them. I watched as my school’s former principal told a national news outlet that trans students like me and many of my close friends were cis women who were only coming out to ’cause turbulence’ and ‘adhere to anything a bit radical.’ I watched all this happen, and I quietly stopped wearing underwire bras, and wore baggier clothes, and I felt a fierce surge of jealousy every time I walked into the Tavistock for therapy and saw patients turn left, towards the medical spaces I didn’t feel ‘trans enough’ to enter.

The essay has since been scrubbed from the internet.

In 2022, it was announced that Tavistock was being shut down, with over 1,000 families expected to join a massive lawsuit over the damage done to their children due to the “treatment” they received at the gender clinic. Last year, the U.K. National Health Service announced that it would stop prescribing puberty blockers to minors entirely. Juno News also reported that Sasha has expressed her support, in writing, for “puberty blockers” for children.

It is difficult to overstate the potential political impact of this story. Last year, Danielle Smith’s government in Alberta banned sex change surgeries and puberty blockers for minors; in a press conference in February 2024, Smith specifically cited the Tavistock clinic as a motivation behind her legislation.

“We have been tracking what’s been happening internationally – in Great Britain with the Tavistock Clinic, in Finland, in Norway, in Sweden – and we’ve seen that there has been a substantial change in the approach to dealing with these issues,” Smith observed.

The fact that the prime minister’s daughter went to Tavistock clinic is certainly an indication of his views on such legislation, and an indication that his commitment to the transgender agenda will likely be every bit as fervent as his predecessor’s.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

