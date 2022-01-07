Washington elites (not ordinary citizens) are undermining American democracy

It would be good if more Americans realized their elected officials are not beholden to them, but to mega-donors and a Deep State that cares nothing about their needs and desires.

(LifeSiteNews) — There’s one thing our corrupt leaders in Washington are right about: America is under attack. But not from the people they claim it is.

Hours after the January 6 “insurrection” in 2021, leftist lawmakers Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi decried what they called an assault on “our sacred democracy.”

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and others echoed these sentiments yesterday.

“These hallowed halls,” Schumer squawked at the time (as if Capitol Hill is some bastion of morality and righteousness), were trampled on by “rioters.”

“This temple of democracy was desecrated.”

Give me a break. Anyone who falls for this nonsense is either purposefully ignorant of what really goes on in Washington, or simply brainwashed.

Congress gets “trampled” on by an army of corporate and social justice lobbyists all the time. Most of what these oily characters want, they get. If Schumer was being honest, he’d admit that there’s an insurrection waged against ordinary Americans in our nation’s capital every day of the year.

Second, the U.S. is not a democracy. Neither in principle nor in practice. We’re a constitutional republic with three separate branches of government. Additionally, “the people” rarely decide public policy. Woke multinationals, Big Tech, Big Pharma, the media, and an army of liberal lawyers (think Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges) largely determine what our laws are.

Furthermore, if Black Lives Matter has taught us anything, it’s that burning down private businesses and holding entire cities hostage is the surest way to get what you want in 21st century America.

The so-called “hallowed halls” Schumer speaks of are anything but that. Backroom deals, corrupt bargains, billion-dollar tax breaks, and corporate carveouts have caused the stench of iniquity to seep deeply into the walls of the buildings these ethically-challenged quislings work in. Trump was right to call D.C. a swamp in need of draining.

Democrats will predictably recycle talking points about the need to protect our “sacred democracy” every January 6 from here on out. Really what they’re doing is ensuring the on-going persecution of patriots who only ever wanted to reclaim America from traitors who were selling it out.

It would be good if more Americans realized their elected officials are not beholden to them, but instead to mega-donors and a Deep State that cares nothing about their needs and desires.

Follow Stephen Stephen Kokx, M.A., is LifeSite’s Content Marketing Manager. He previously worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago under the late Cardinal George. A former community college instructor, Stephen has written and spoken extensively about Catholic social teaching and politics. His essays have appeared in a variety of outlets, including Catholic Family News, CatholicVote.org, The Western Journal, CNSNews, and Alpha News.

Share











