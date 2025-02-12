‘Only turning to Jesus Christ is the path to authentic unity, NOT a false denial of unique nations and cultures.’

Editor’s note: The following statement is taken from an X post by Deacon Keith Fournier published on February 11.

(LifeSiteNews) — The nation state is NOT a problem. It is an example of the application of the governing principle of subsidiarity, a part of authentic Catholic social teaching, as not corrupted by leftist ideologies, relativism, indifferentism, and heterodoxy.

Different cultures are also a gift. Our differences are a treasure. They are gifts we can give to one another.

The words of John Lennon’s “Imagine” are not to be commended but condemned. They are atheist and anti-Christ. Only turning to Jesus Christ is the path to authentic unity, NOT a false denial of unique nations and cultures.

We need a Savior. The Father sent one: Jesus Christ, the only Savior.

We need to go back to the Gospel and the teaching of the early Church Fathers. We need to reaffirm the Creed of Nicea in this 1,700th anniversary.

