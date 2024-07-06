Demented octogenarian, or liar? Biden humiliates himself again and again as whole world watches

'If the Lord Almighty’ asked Biden to ‘get outta the race,’ he would, said the president, who clearly hasn’t listened to what God has undoubtedly attempted to explain about abortion and a host of other topics about which He has been unmistakably clear.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden sat for a video interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an attempt to salvage his campaign following his disastrous performance in last week’s debate with former President Donald Trump, but failed to achieve his goal as he doubled down on an array of self-delusions and outright lies.

The ABC interview was broadcast one day after Biden had inexplicably declared in an interview with Philadelphia radio station WURD: “I’m proud to be… the first vice president, first black woman… to serve with a black president.”

Commenting after the ABC interview, in-house political journalist Jonathan Karl told Stephanopoulos, “There is nothing in this interview that is calming [the] nerves of jittery Democrats who fear that Joe Biden is on a trajectory to lose this race to Donald Trump.”

“For some, the interview is raising new concerns,” said Karl, “particularly the fact that he’s unwilling or unaware of the fact that he is in a dire situation regarding the campaign.”

Biden’s apparent unsubstantiated optimism and willingness to overlook – if not outright dismiss – polls is due to his keeping counsel with only a very tight White House inner circle, explained ABC’s Martha Raddatz, who noted that Jill Biden is “lashing out at those who want him to get out of the race.”

In perhaps his most jaw-dropping, easily disputable comment, Biden compared the size and the energy of the crowds attending his campaign stops to those of Trump.

“How many people draw crowds like I did today?” Biden asked. “Find me more enthusiastic than today? Huh?”

Photos and videos tell a completely different story.

Stephanopoulos, attempting to steer Biden away from a head-on collision with truth, cautioned him, “I don’t think you wanna play the crowd game. Donald Trump can draw big crowds.”

During the interview, Biden repeatedly called Trump a “pathological liar” while succumbing to his own pathological compulsion to lie.

CNN felt obligated to fact-check some of Biden’s more egregious oft-repeated falsities.

Biden had told Stephanopoulos that Trump “is a guy who told us to put bleach in our arms to deal with COVID.” CNN admitted that “Biden’s claim is misleading,” and that Trump had never said that.

CNN also zeroed in on Biden’s claim that Trump was the only president other than Herbert Hoover “who lost more jobs than he created,” pointing out that Biden left out some important context.

“There was a gain of about 6.7 million jobs until the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country about three years into that term,” wrote CNN, however, “Nearly 22 million jobs were lost under Trump in March 2020 and April 2020 when the global economy cratered on account of the pandemic.”

“The U.S. then started regaining jobs immediately, adding more than 12 million from May 2020 through December 2020, but not enough to make up the massive early-pandemic losses.”

Biden’s endless assertions that the Trump presidency was a disaster for the U.S. economy has always been a lie.

Twice during the interview, Biden said “if the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get outta the race,’ I’d get outta the race.”

Biden’s claim is highly suspect since he clearly hasn’t listened to what “the Lord Almighty” has undoubtedly attempted to explain to him about sanctioning and promoting abortion, mutilating the genitals of minors in the name of transgenderism, same-sex marriage, and a host of other topics about which God is unmistakably clear.

The voice of his wife, Jill, is likely the oracle through which Joe Biden believes he hears God speak to him.

“From the crisis he created at the U.S.-Mexico border to manufactured hoaxes about his opponent, there was almost no subject Biden didn’t lie about,” wrote The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood the following day.

Fleetwood then listed the “20 biggest whoppers” Biden told during his debate with Trump. Among them:

Illegal Border Crossings: Biden claimed “there [are] 40 percent fewer people coming across the border illegally” under his presidency than Trump’s. That isn’t true, as illegal border crossings have skyrocketed to record highs under Biden’s presidency.

Military Deaths: Biden claimed he’s the “only president this… decade” who “doesn’t have any troops dying anywhere in the world” under his presidency. That is false. Thirteen service members were killed during Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

Late Term Abortion: Biden claimed that Democrats “are not for late-term abortion.” As The Federalist’s Jordan Boyd noted , Biden “has repeatedly promised to legalize unlimited, on-demand abortion through all nine months of pregnancy via a sweeping bill and routinely promoted taxpayer-funded abortion policies.”

Roe v. Wade: Biden claimed the “vast majority of constitutional scholars supported [ Roe v. Wade ] when it was decided” by the Supreme Court in 1973. There is no evidence that’s true.

The ‘Very Fine People’ lie: Biden repeated the lie that Trump called white supremacists who participated in a 2017 Charlottesville march “very fine people.” Even left-wing “fact-checker” Snopes recently admitted that claim is untrue.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

