Demi Lovato’s rants may sound crazy, but trans activists get the last laugh if Equality Act becomes law

March 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) -- With the Equality Act heading for the Senate floor, celebrities are kicking into high gear with social media posts in favor of the radical legislation. Singer Demi Lovato posted a message on Instagram urging her followers to follow GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, and the ACLU. To encourage her fans, she also posted a photo of Mr. Potato Head with the news that Hasbro had decided to turn the classic toy gender neutral. “Second slide shows small wins are wins too!” she wrote.

I’ll admit that I understand those who ignore these culture stories, and I’m with those who think they’re stupid. In the grand scheme of things, they really don’t matter. But as microcosms of what is going on now, they’re very illustrative of why progressives have so successfully transformed our culture: Because they’re playing for keeps, and they’re playing for everything. For them, there is no win too small, too ridiculous, or too insignificant. The LGBT movement has always understood that this is a game of inches — and they’ve come miles while we rolled our eyes and shrugged our shoulders.

We’re watching this happen with gender, as dozens of seemingly meaningless stories illustrate clearly how trans activists are quite literally making reality controversial. A perfect example is Demi Lovato. Two posts before her trumpeting of the Equality Act, she came out against gender reveal parties — not because people are getting carried away with them, but they are “transphobic” because “there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises.” In short, she stated ballsily, gender reveal parties are terrible because they do not reflect reality, like trans ideology does.

Lovato sounds crazy — and many commenting on her photo, including trans people, told her so — but her ideas are now held by the president and vice president of the United States and may soon be enshrined in law. “Transphobia is not just about prejudice against individual trans people, it’s also a way of thinking that understands non-trans people as more natural/organic and erases everyone else,” she posted on Instagram. “These ideas, like the gender binary, fuel mistreatment of all people, but especially trans and gender non-conforming people.”

In summary, Lovato stated, ender reveal parties are “inconsistent with science” because they assume that gender is identifiable based on penises or vaginas: “It’s both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic. You can’t have your proverbial pink-blue binary cake and eat it too. This is not about political correctness, it’s just…correct. We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality.” She also stated that there are people who are neither boys nor girls — and that society needs to get over “cisness” as a default position.

“Gender reveals require not just the invalidation of transness, but the impossibility of transness. The assumption is that the baby is cis. Cisness is positioned as the default and everyone else is understood as derivative of it,” Lovat went on. “The idea goes: while we might ‘identify’ as trans now, we were ‘originally’ ‘born’ cis and we later ‘became’ trans. When in truth, everyone is just born. And we all become after the fact. The gender binary requires that we adopt prescriptive ideas of gender (what men and women should be) as descriptive ideas of gender (what men and women fundamentally are). In this way, it naturalizes cultural myths as ‘biological facts.’”

Lovato apparently took the post from LGBT activist Alok Vaid-Menon — and her rant was liked 263,000 times. Her audience is primarily young people, and while most of us recognize how delusional all of this is, it is important to remember how broad Lovato’s claims are — she is stating that the very reality that we inhabit is a false reality created to perpetuate oppression, and that we must do away with every vestige of that oppression in order to construct a new reality. She may be starting with gender reveal parties and children’s toys, but the Equality Act warns us that this is not where LGBT activists plan to stop.

It is easy to laugh at Lovato and her comrades, because they are ridiculous. But they are also dangerous, and if the Equality Act is signed into law, they will finally have all of the tools they need to make sure that everyone stops laughing very, very quickly.