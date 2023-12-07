Democrat strategist calls Mike Johnson’s Christian beliefs ‘a bigger threat than Al-Qaeda’

'Mike Johnson and what he believes is one of the greatest threats we have today to the United States,' Democrat strategist James Carville told Bill Maher.

(LifeSiteNews) — I’ve written several columns in this space about the weird media meltdown in response to new U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. First, journalists rushed to tell on themselves by mocking the fact that Johnson and his son use Covenant Eyes, an accountability software designed to help people keep their lives porn-free. Then there was the spate of stories breathlessly informing us that Johnson, a self-confessed Christian, does in fact believe all sorts of Christian things. The term “Christian nationalist” has been chucked about quite a bit, although what those using it actually mean is “Christian in the public square.”

But the ante, as they say, has been upped. James Carville, the famous Democrat political strategist who helped engineer Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential victory, went on HBO’s Realtime with Bill Maher to discuss just how dangerous Mike Johnson and American Christians really are to the United States – as it turns out, very dangerous.

“Mike Johnson and what he believes is one of the greatest threats we have today to the United States,” Carville told Maher and panel guest Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report. “I promise you – I know these people.” By “these people,” Carville is presumably referring to evangelicals, but he doesn’t specify – despite the fact that “these people” are clearly “very, very dangerous.”

READ: Clueless leftists don’t understand anything about Christianity, and it shows

“You’re talking about Christian nationalism?” Maher asked.

“Absolutely,” Carville responded. “This is a bigger threat than Al-Qaeda to this country. And let me tell you something. They’ve got the Speaker of the House. They got probably at least two Supreme Court justices, maybe more. And don’t kid yourself, people in the press have no idea who this guy is, how he was formed, what the threat is, and this is a fundamental threat to the United States. They don’t believe in the Constitution. They’ll tell you that.”

There’s a lot to unpack there, but I’ll begin by noting that Carville clearly doesn’t read the press because if he had, he would have noticed that who Mike Johnson is, what he believes, and how he was formed has been one of their primary occupations ever since he emerged from obscurity to take the Speaker’s gavel. But consider the accusation Carville – who is the definition of a mainstream Democrat – is making here. He is saying that Johnson and other Christians are a bigger threat than the terrorist group who flew jetliners full of people into buildings packed with Americans and murdered over 3,000 people in a single day. That’s more than just heated political rhetoric – that’s blood libel, and it’s dangerous.

I’m not sure what Carville means when he says “they’ve got” the Speaker and Supreme Court justices, etc. To what end? Roe v. Wade was overturned – and pro-lifers never made the argument that we don’t believe in the Constitution, but rather than there is no right to abortion in the Constitution. What does Carville think these shady Christians who he knows so well are going to do that makes them more dangerous than deadly terrorists who perpetrated the worst attack on American soil and make them a “fundamental threat to the United States”?

Carville, unfortunately, was short on details. “They’re coming and they’ve been doing it forever,” he told Maher, who looked somewhat confused. “They’re funded. They’re funded. They’re relentless. You know, they probably won’t win for a while, but they might.” Who is funded? And also: what organization isn’t funded? And what will “they” win?

None of that is clear, but considering the fact that Carville believes Mike Johnson to be worse than Osama Bin Laden, he owes it to the American people to be a bit more forthcoming about that. Because when you accuse a group of being enemies of America, what are you proposing happens to those people? What should the United States do about this “fundamental threat?” The same thing they did to Al-Qaeda? I would like to know what Carville is proposing here because it may turn out to be very important.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

