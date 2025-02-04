Democrats have learned absolutely nothing from their crushing 2024 election defeat

The Democrats have been in a full-scale panic since their election losses last November, but with the election of David Hoog as DNC vice-chair and the implementation of farcical gender quotas at the leadership level, the party shows no sign of adjusting tack.

(LifeSiteNews) — On September 18, 2022, progressive activist David Hogg posted a thread on X explaining why he will not have children. He gives several answers – climate change, affordability, American gun policy – but summarized his thoughts in a tweet that serves as a microcosm of progressive thought:

I’m never planning on having kids. I would much rather own a Porsche and have a Portuguese water dog and golden doodle. Long term it’s cheaper, better for the environment and will never tell you that it hates you or ask you to pay for college.

On February 1, 2024, the 24-year-old Hogg was elected as one of the Democratic National Committee’s three vice-chairs. Also elected were Ken Martin, the leader of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party who famously called for Donald Trump to be tried for treason, as chair; Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, a longtime advocate of the transgender agenda, and longtime Democrat activist Artie Blanco.

David Hogg rose to fame after the Parkland School shooting in 2018, which claimed 17 lives and ranks as the deadliest high school massacre in American history. Hogg became a progressive activist overnight, focusing first on gun restrictions, but soon branching out into other issues. He has been a vocal opponent of pro-life laws and an advocate of abortion as well as a champion of the LGBT agenda. During his pitch to the 448 members of the DNC, Hogg stated that the Democrats are losing young people – and that he was the only candidate available to rally them.

Indeed, the Democrats have been in a full-scale panic since their election losses last November. A New York Times headline this week put it succinctly: “‘We Have No Coherent Message’: Democrats Struggle to Oppose Trump.’” Hogg’s plan, however, is to double down harder on opposition to Trump.

“It’s time we stop surrendering, go on offense, and take the fight to Donald Trump,” he wrote on X after securing the vice-chairmanship. “We need to show [the public] who we are again, to rid our party of its judgmental attitudes, and do the work to win back every group we lost this year.”

To be fair to Hogg, the proceedings at the DNC last week were almost farcical. The DNC leader, for example, took to the podium to announce to the members that not enough non-binary candidates had been elected, and that thus they had to pause to vote for one:

I can’t believe what I just listened to. The DNC Leader interrupted the party election to tell members that not enough non-binary candidates have been elected, so they MUST now vote for one. “With the results of the previous four elections, our elected officers are currently two… pic.twitter.com/8CelMVzyE6 — George (@BehizyTweets) February 1, 2025

READ: Trump has begun a systematic attack against the horrific evil of gender ideology

“The rules specify that when we have a gender non-binary candidate or officer, the non-binary individual is counted as neither male nor female and the remaining six officers must be gender-balanced,” he stated. “With the result of our previous four elections, our elected officers are currently two male and two female. In order to be gender-balanced, we must elect one male, one female, and one person of any gender … To ensure our process accounts for male, female, and non-binary candidates, we conferred with our RBC co-chair, our LGBT caucus co-chair, and others to ensure that the process is inclusive and meets the gender balance requirements in our rules.”

The GOP ads on gender ideology – “Kamala Harris stands for They/Them, Donald Trump stands for you” – worked brilliantly. If they need any future content to prove the Democrats are out of touch and have not learned their lesson, there it is. Another speaker, apparently oblivious to how winning elections works, told the crowd: “If the USSR and Apartheid South Africa had a baby, it would be today’s MAGA White House.”

There’s plenty of other ad material, too. Dr. Quintessa Hathaway took to the stage to say that she is “sick and tired of the ‘white working class’ being a code word for whiteness,” which won’t do much for the Democratic strategy to recapture blue-collar voters. At one point, the DNC paused proceedings to host a truly cringe-worthy dance party, cementing the vibe-shift away from progressives as the party of cool:

Democrats just aren’t serious people. They just postponed the entire event to do cringe dances. pic.twitter.com/ElvMdUCL6P — George (@BehizyTweets) February 1, 2025

The Democratic National Convention was looking for a reset – but the problem with turning your party over to the radical progressive fringe is that those progressives won’t hand it back to you when it turns out their ideology is wildly unpopular with voters. So instead, the DNC got nonbinary candidates, Trump Derangement Syndrome, and the proudly and deliberately childless David Hogg. But the delegates danced while their party burned, and thus, for now at least, conservatives can happily cheer them on.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

