Democrats’ horrifying ‘For the People’ Act would supercharge vote fraud, end America

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Democrats are no longer even trying to hide their desire to transform America into a permanent one-party state, with their latest scheme to do so their most brazen move yet.

Clocking in at an unreadable-in-one-sitting (most likely by design) 791 pages, the Orwellian-named “For the People Act” (HR1) is a package of sweeping changes to election rules, which has already passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives 220-210 and has the endorsement of President Joe Biden. Among the provisions it would impose on all fifty states:

Automatic voter registration triggered by changing addresses, applying for welfare, and more

Allowing new voters to register the same day as the election

No more asking for photo identification

New hurdles to removing ineligible voters from voter rolls

Restrictions on punishing and deterring non-citizens from voting

Voting age reduced to sixteen

Bribing/blackmailing prisons with federal funds to register ex-convicts to vote

Early voting, ballot harvesting, curbside voting, and ballot drop boxes all allowed

Mandatory acceptance of late mail ballots

Mandating “vote coordinators” at college campuses

A federal takeover of congressional redistricting

Endorsing statehood for the District of Columbia, meaning two more permanent Democrat senators

Only federal courts will have jurisdiction to challenge any of the above

“HR 1 is also loaded with ill-advised changes to federal campaign laws that would impose onerous legal and administrative burdens on candidates, civic groups, unions, nonprofit organizations, and ordinary citizens who want to exercise their First Amendment rights to engage in political speech, including on public policy issues that are vital to the life of our nation,” former Vice President Mike Pence adds. “Under HR 1, donations to many private organizations would be made public, exposing millions of Americans to the radical left’s cancel culture crusade.”

“In sum, the reliability [and] the trustworthiness of American elections under H.R. 1 would be akin to those in the old Soviet Union, or in Cuba, or in Venezuela, or North Korea,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) told Breitbart News. “Sure, you can vote, but your vote doesn’t count.”

On Wednesday, the attorneys general of twenty states sent a letter to congressional leaders of both parties declaring their opposition to HR1:

As a matter of election administration policy, it is difficult to imagine a legislative proposal more threatening to election integrity and voter confidence … Despite recent calls for political unity, the Act takes a one-sided approach to governing and usurps states’ authority over elections. With confidence in elections at a record low, the country’s focus should be on building trust in the electoral process. Around the nation, the 2020 general elections generated mass confusion and distrust—problems that the Act would only exacerbate. Should the Act become law, we will seek legal remedies to protect the Constitution, the sovereignty of all states, our elections, and the rights of our citizens.

Make no mistake: this bill was intentionally designed to make it easier for Democrats to steal elections. Which should not surprise anyone who’s been paying attention.

For years the Democrat Party has, on an institutional level encompassing nearly all of its national officeholders, opposed requiring photo identification to vote. There is no plausible innocent motivation for this position, no individual right it protects, no legitimate interest it pursues. The only explanation is the fact that photo ID makes it harder to commit election fraud. So Democrats’ opposition to photo ID may as well be a flashing neon sign that says “WE WANT TO STEAL ELECTIONS.”

That’s what has been most absurd about far too many of the Right’s conversations about vote fraud these past months. While we may never truly know how much of their efforts succeeded in 2020, far too many nominally on our own side still act as if there’s any question as to Democrats’ intentions, despite the fact that they’ve been making their intentions plain for years.

With HR1, Democrats are barely even trying to be subtle about it anymore. And why should they? They’re back in power, and they’re drunk on the not-at-all-unreasonable expectation that the media and Big Tech will help them get away with virtually anything they want.

This is precisely the sort of existential threat to the United States and the conservative movement we warned about last week. The good news is that Democrats lack the sixty votes currently needed to get HR1 through the Senate, and — for the moment — Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are holding firm on their support for keeping the filibuster. But with Democrats closer to final victory than they’ve ever been, it would be unwise to underestimate the lengths to which party leadership will go to pressure them to fall in line.

So now is the time for everyone reading this to write, phone, and email their senators to demand they stop HR1 in its tracks, and to urge everyone they know to do the same. Everything depends on it.