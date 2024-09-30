Democrats now want us to believe Kamala Harris’ adulterous husband is masculine

As with her work telling us not to believe our lying eyes when it came to Biden, Jen Psaki is now attempting to present Doug Emhoff—Kamala Harris’s adulterous husband—as a paragon of masculinity for our times.

(LifeSiteNews) — After serving as Joe Biden’s Press Secretary for two years, Jen Psaki ended up where most Democratic officials do: With a plum press position. Same mission, different department. Covering for the Democrats is still the job, and Psaki—who, it must be remembered, informed us all that Biden was as spry as a young stallion – takes her new role very seriously. As with her work telling us not to believe our lying eyes when it came to Biden, she is now attempting to present Doug Emhoff – Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband – as a paragon of masculinity for our times:

“An important part – an interesting part – of how people have talked about your role here is how your role has reshaped the perception of masculinity,” Psaki gushed. “I’m not sure you planned on that, but you’re an incredibly supportive spouse. Has that been an evolution for you, is that part of the role you might play as First Gentleman?” Emhoff beamed at Psaki, clearly chuffed by the questions. “It’s funny, I’ve started to think a lot about this. I’ve always been like this. My dad was like this. To me, it’s the right thing to do.”

It takes real chutzpah for a husband who abandoned his first wife and children after getting a teacher at his son and daughter’s school pregnant to claim that he’s always been a supportive spouse. In 2009, he cheated on his wife, Kerstin Emhoff. The teacher became pregnant, but the baby was never born. Emhoff, in his statement acknowledging the affair when the news broke, does not reference the baby at all:

During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.

Only truly delusional and self-absorbed man would claim that his family “came out stronger” after he destroyed the familial home by infidelity – and then later claim, on TV, that being a supportive spouse is something he’s always done and that “it’s the right thing to do.” Emhoff was a homewrecker. So, for that matter, was Kamala Harris, who spent several years functioning as California politician Willie Brown’s sidepiece despite the fact that he was (and is) married. Emhoff and Harris have – how did Joe Biden put it in his one presidential debate again? – the “morals of an alley cat.”

Despite the fawning, however, Psaki wasn’t entirely wrong. Emhoff does, in many ways, represent the “new masculinity” of our post-sexual revolution culture. In this culture, men are boldly and bravely feminist because they wish to have access to the bodies of women without caring for the children conceived as a result. For men of Emhoff’s type, abortion isn’t so much a choice for women but an obligation. The sexual revolution only works if we have a way of destroying the children that result from sterile sex. Both Harris and Emhoff are devout abortion activists – because of course they are. The abortion industry functions as a backstop for the sexual revolution they serve.

Indeed, later in the same interview, Emhoff bemoaned the fact that his daughter Ella might not have the same “rights” that his mother did because Roe v. Wade was overturned. Because Emhoff knows that nothing is more important than abortion—because you just never know when it might be desired.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

