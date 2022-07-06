Democrats’ radical abortion agenda fails with the non-White voters they need

Democrats are certain there will be a backlash to Roe’s fall in the midterms. I’m not so sure about that.

(LifeSiteNews) – The roar of post-Roe commentary has yet to subside, and abortion activists and Democrats are working hard to make a narrative—any narrative—stick. The leak of the original SCOTUS draft has backfired. Instead of motivating people to action, it instead prepared them for the decision that came. When we finally got Dobbs—a couple of days earlier than most people expected—it surprised nobody. Against the predictions of everyone (including the Justice Department, which warned pro-life groups and churches that violence was likely), the disparate pack of lone wolf domestic terrorists with Jane’s Revenge have perpetrated fewer fire–bombings before the fall of Roe than after.

On every media platform and cable network, Democrats are insisting that the pro-life laws in red states are not just wrong, but cruel—specifically, to “people of color” and “poor people.” But as Dr. Charles Camosy recently pointed out, this narrative has some problems—the most prominent of which being that it is garbage:

Indeed, in 2021 Gallup found that economically vulnerable people of color are significantly more anti-abortion than rich white folks are. For those in households making under $40,000 per year, only 30% want the official position of the Democratic Party: that abortion be legal in all cases. For those in households making over $100,000 per year, those who want unlimited abortion rises to 39%.

Of economically vulnerable people, 42% want abortion legal only in certain cases, while 50% of those with economic privilege do. But wait for this one: 1 in 4 economically vulnerable people want abortion banned altogether, while only 1 in 10 economically privileged people want the same.

In addition, in every circumstance in the same Gallup poll, people of color were more anti-abortion than were non-Hispanic whites. The differences were even more stark when asked about whether they identify as pro-life or pro-choice. Economically vulnerable people were +11 percentage points to the pro-life side while economically privileged people were +24 to the pro-choice side. Slightly more people of color identify as pro-life than pro-choice, while the opposite is true for non-Hispanic whites.

These numbers force us to confront a demonic state of affairs: Those who are most likely to oppose abortion are the very folks more likely to be structurally coerced into abortion.

READ: At least 46 abortion centers have closed following Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade

Indeed, most of the data indicates that the average American is socially conservative and fiscally liberal—the mythical “social liberal, fiscal conservative” that is so beloved of libertarian free marketers with political science degrees and electoral ambitions constitutes a mere 15% of voters. In some ways, both parties have misread their bases for some time. Democrats are doubling down hard on the sexual revolution, not realizing that the majority of non-white voters aren’t with them on their feticide and genderbending. The GOP has spent years giving tax breaks to corporations who then lobby against the policies their social conservative voters want. As I’ve noted before, it’s long past time for a realignment.

Both parties have been slow to learn these lessons. For example, following Dobbs Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren demanded that the Biden Administration start building abortion clinics on federal lands in states that choose to restrict abortion—this demand was accompanied by a letter demanding executive action signed by 25 Senate Democrats. Warren and AOC simply assumed that tribal leaders would welcome their lands becoming a haven for abortionists without considering that many Indigenous people are pro-life. As Axios reported:

Representatives for some Indigenous tribes tell Axios they have no plans to set up abortion clinics on their lands and would take offense at any non-Native Americans, including progressives, telling them what to do …”It’s an overreach for people to assume, or presume that a tribe would want to do this in the first place,” Stacy Leeds, a professor of law and leadership at Arizona State University Law who previously served as a Cherokee Nation Supreme Court justice, told Axios … Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma said in a statement to Native News Online that “Cherokee citizens hold a range of views on this subject. Now is not the time for politicians or candidates for office to use the issue to demonize Tribes and drive a wedge between citizens…”

Of course, Democrats cannot believe that non-white Americans may not actually stand with them on abortion—and that they find the very suggestion to be offensive. The reality is that despite a non-stop flurry of data from everyone left of centre insisting that Americans are furious over the fall of Roe, the U.S. is a largely 50-50 country on abortion. The most recent data indicates that 37% support an across-the-board abortion ban with only exceptions for rape and incest; 49% support a ban after 6 weeks; a staggering 72% support a ban after 15 weeks, which was the law in question in Dobbs.

Democrats are certain there will be a backlash to Roe’s fall in the November midterms. I’m not so sure about that. Their abortion agenda is wildly unpopular, and they don’t have the support they think they do.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











