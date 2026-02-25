Democrats refuse to stand during State of the Union to honor woman stabbed to death on train

The Democratic Party's display of putting politics ahead of basic human sympathy was showcased several times during President Donald Trump's address.

(LifeSiteNews) — A predictable — though still disturbing — moment occurred during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last night.

Throughout the evening, Trump hit on common themes that have defined his presidency — combating inflation, being hard on crime, and common-sense foreign policy. One topic he hit on was the need to protect American citizens with tough immigration policies.

To make his point, Trump not only rebuked what he called the “Somali pirates” who stole millions in taxpayer dollars in Minnesota to support fraudulent daycare centers, he also drew attention to the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old who was stabbed to death on a train by a 34-year-old black man named Decarlos Brown Jr. last year.

Zarutska’s death was sadly captured by a security camera. The incident went viral and conservatives have sought to ensure that her death will not be in vain. Trump himself has spoken about her death multiple times to remind liberals that open border policies and being soft on crime is costing Americans their lives.

During an emotional moment, Trump told Iryna’s parents — who were seated in the gallery — that he would “ensure justice” for their “magnificent” daughter. Seconds later, the chamber stood up to applaud them.

But not all members joined in. “How do you not stand?” a visibly frustrated Trump asked with disdain as he looked at the Democrat side of the floor.

Democrats REFUSED to stand when Trump called for JUSTICE for Iryna Zarutska after she was needlessly m*rdered by a career criminal in North Carolina. Why do Democrats love criminals so much? pic.twitter.com/t5jBkaUwyb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

SICKENING. Democrats refused to stand for Iryna Zarutska’s parents. pic.twitter.com/CRQOTNOvQB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2026

The Democrats’ sickening display of putting politics ahead of basic human sympathy for Iryna’s parents was showcased later in the evening as well. At one point, Trump asked everyone who was present to stand if they believe it is “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.”

Instantly, Republicans — along with a scant number of moderate Democrats — jumped out of their seats to applaud the president’s common-sense remarks. After all, isn’t it part of their duty to uphold the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic? But as they were cheering, the majority of Democrats remained seated and some of them had extremely uncomfortable looks on their faces.

JUST IN: President Trump tells everyone to stand during his SOTU speech who believe the first duty of the U.S. government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants. Almost no Democrats stood up. pic.twitter.com/Mdv53Yoyhh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

Far-left Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who was born in Somalia, eventually started shouting at Trump, along with “Squad” member Rashida Tlaib. Trump pushed back, strongly, scolding them by saying, “you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Ilhan Omar represents the damage done to Americans’ goodwill and kindness to immigrants and refugees. She enriched herself, her family, the foreigners she calls her people, and defames and disparages the country that took in her family. pic.twitter.com/tRpEEzOGsm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 25, 2026

Despite his loquaciousness Tuesday night, Trump had some solid moments that exposed the Democratic Party for what it is.

