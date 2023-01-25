Demonic activity is linked to the LGBT agenda, abortion, and other culture war battles

(LifeSiteNews) — Do you remember the film The Exorcist? Ever wonder how closely that approximates the real thing with exorcism? Get ready to find out. My guest on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is exorcist Father Carlos Martins.

Exorcism is actually in the news right now. In an interview with The New York Times, Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra spoke of the hammer attack incident with Nancy’s husband Paul and claimed that “over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services.”

The New York Post, however, seemed to cast doubt on the claim since Pelosi’s pastor told the newspaper, “As far as I know, no exorcism or priest services were performed at her home.”



But exorcism is no joking matter. In fact, demonic activity underlies all of the problems we are facing in the world today. It is tied to abortion, to the LGBT agenda, sexual and drug abuse, and so much more.

A couple of months ago, I had a fascinating guest on this show by the name of Patricia Sandoval, who spoke about dealing with the aftermath of her abortions. But she also told the story of a man in Mexico who was possessed after the legalization of abortion in Mexico. The man is possessed by the very same demons that ruled Mexico before Our Lady of Guadalupe converted the nation and brought an end to the brutal child sacrifice going on there.

But demonic activity is tied to the other battles in the culture war, too.

I remember a LifeSite article 15 years ago that went viral. It was called “Promiscuity Can Lead to Demonic Possession.” The story was based on a book release by an exorcist in England. A priest of Westminster, the leading diocese of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, wrote that promiscuity, as well as homosexuality and pornography, is a form of sexual perversion and can lead to demonic possession.

Offering what may be an explanation for the explosion of homosexuality in recent years, Father Jeremy Davies said, “Among the causes of homosexuality is a contagious demonic factor.” In his book Exorcism: Understanding Exorcism in Scripture and Practice, Father Davies wrote, “Even heterosexual promiscuity is a perversion; and intercourse, which belongs in the sanctuary of married love, can become a pathway not only for disease but also for evil spirits.”

Even the transgender craze can be linked back to the action of the evil one. One of the best-known modern-day exorcists, the late Father Gabriele Amorth, wrote that disordered ideas about gender, especially in children, can be a sign of torment from the devil. Demonic disturbances that torment individuals, called diabolical obsession, “can lead to confusion about one’s gender,” “particularly in the young,” he wrote in An Exorcist Explains the Demonic: The Antics of Satan and His Army of Fallen Angels.