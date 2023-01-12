Desperate young detransitioners are crowdfunding their medical treatments

'Doctors only want to help you when you’re switching gender, not going back. They have no idea what to do with us.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Over the past several years, an entire industry aimed at providing transgender accessories to children has sprung up to meet — and drive — the demand for gender-bending supplies. Children hooked on the idea of changing genders through peer contagion or Internet trans celebrities can order “breast-binders,” which flatten the chest, or “packers,” which girls use to “present” as having a penis, online without their parents’ knowledge. Internet influencers coach kids on how to lie to their parents or get doctors to prescribe them hormones; one new app could connect gender-confused kids to hormone treatment for less than $100 a month.

There’s big money in Big Trans. If children are started on the gender transition path early, they will essentially be medical patients for life—and paying customers for life. Children and teens are also being persuaded that transition is something they need and are willing to go to extraordinary lengths to attain it—as I noted in a report last year, children as young as thirteen years old have begun crowdfunding their sex changes using GoFundMe and other fundraising platforms. Puberty blockers and surgical body alterations are expensive, and private clinics have sprung up to supply the customers.

When young people realize that the surgeries and accessories and cross-sex hormones didn’t actually deliver the promised peace, however, they are left abruptly on their own. Their stories are inconvenient for the movement that insists “affirmation” is the only way to respond to gender dysphoria; for the industry making a killing on confusion; and for the media that has been serving as the trans movement’s propaganda arm. Despite the excruciating physical after-effects they experience, they often cannot get the medical help they need to begin repairing the damage.

READ: Citing Gorsuch, judge rules against Catholic hospital that wouldn’t remove ‘trans’ woman’s uterus

— Article continues below Petition — Stand with brave priest who was SUSPENDED after defying the LGBT agenda against his abbot’s wishes! Show Petition Text 10047 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The radical LGBT agenda infiltrating the Catholic Church is persecuting another brave priest, who now desperately needs your help to speak on his behalf. Fr. Joachim Wernersbach has been SUSPENDED by his abbot of the Benedictine Tholey Abbey for preaching against gender ideology and the heterodox Synodal Way — pushed by Pope Francis and the German Synod of Bishops. Fr. Wernersbach is also suspended from performing pastoral activists in the surrounding parish, and is being subject to “an ecclesiastical investigation.” We need everyone to speak up for suspended priest Fr. Wernersbach — the LGBT agenda cannot claim another brave and devout priest. SIGN and SHARE now. Pro-life and pro-family priests around the world are being silenced and cancelled, while pro-LGBT activists get hand-written letters from the Pope, like Fr. James Martin. Fr. Wernersbach simply reiterated Catholic teaching in his Christmas homily: "You hear about gender and transgender, transhumanism and reproductive health, wokeness and LGBTQ, diversity and identity. Of multiple genders and gender reassignment, plus this devastating new understanding of revelation from the Synodal Way," he said. "My dear friends, even the terms are absolutely disturbing. They all have one thing in common: they lack beauty, they lack coherence, and they lack naturalness. They are not aligned, not in harmony with the inconceivably beautiful Divine Order." For this denunciation of anti-Catholic trends, Fr. Wernersbach has been suspended by his own abbot. The entire homily has also been removed from YouTube. The systematic persecution of pro-life and pro-family priests must end now. Demand that Fr. Wernersbach be restored to full priestly ministry and demand that his superiors STOP shilling for the LGBT agenda! Good and faithful priests are being systematically cancelled — but you can raise your voice to stop the attacks. SIGN NOW before it’s too late. Fr. Wernersbach needs your voice! MORE INFORMATION: German priest punished by superiors for preaching against gender ideology, Synodal Way Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In a sick sort of symmetry, desperate detransitioners are turning to crowdfunding to pay for their medical treatments. A recent report from the Daily Mail cited the example of 24-year-old Michigan student Prisha Mosley, who has thus far fundraised $7,820 from 100 donors to have her breasts reconstructed—she had a double mastectomy at age 18 and now has no sensation in her chest. As a result of taking testosterone at 17, she also has “manlike broad shoulders, narrow hips, a deep voice, and facial and body hair,” which she is hoping to get rid of.

“The laser hair removal is very expensive,” she told the Daily Mail. “Doctors only want to help you when you’re switching gender, not going back. They have no idea what to do with us. There’s no standard of care. There’s no little rule book they can fall back on.” She says a gender clinician approved her for transgender treatments and “top surgery” very quickly, and that her underlying problems were missed—while the “transition” did a lot of damage. She suffers from vaginal atrophy and may not be able to have children. Even if she manages to fundraise enough for detransition procedures on GoFundMe, she says she will likely be only “65 or 70%” the woman she might have been.

“I have a long journey,” she told the Daily Mail. “I would like to mostly feel like myself and be healthy again. My hormones are still out of whack, and I’ve done a lot to my body and brain.”

READ: Canadian public schools are indoctrinating kids in transgender insanity without parental consent

She’s not the only one, either. According to the Mail:

GoFundMe spokesperson Ese Esan could not say how many people have appealed for detransition funding, but pointed DailyMail.com to two dozen pages listing hundreds of fundraisers for ‘gender-affirming care’, as the broad category is known. Fundraisers have to be at least 13 to make an appeal, and those aged under 18 need approval from a parent or guardian, added Esan. Among them is Mary Deuhs, from St Paul, Minnesota, who raised $600 for electrolysis to remove the ‘heavy beard’ she grew as a result of taking cross-sex hormones during her transition. Shaving daily causes her ‘great discomfort,’ she posted.

There is also 24-year-old Josie Lewinson from Los Angeles, California, who is seeking to “return back to the old me, the real me, before I became confused and tried to change my gender.” She wants to raise $20,000 for facial feminization surgery and changing her deepened voice. “This procedure will help me immensely to feel like my old self again.” Angelina Mannino of Red Hook, New York is trying to fundraise $1,500 for laser treatment to remove a beard she grew on testosterone, which persists even though she’s stopped taking it. She says it is “constantly traumatizing every time I look in the mirror…I want to succeed in life to try and mitigate the damage that has been done to my body for the short period of time I was on testosterone.”

Mosley told the Daily Mail that she expects the number of detransitioners seeking to undo the damage done to their bodies will spike in the coming years. Meanwhile, the movement and medical industry that destroyed these girls will do nothing to help them—leaving them to rely on donors to help them pick up the pieces.

Share











