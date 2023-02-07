Despite Sam Smith’s satanic performance, Grammy nominee Hillary Scott continues spreading Christian hope

While Sam Smith was dressed as the devil, Christian singer-songwriter Hillary Scott was busy spreading the message of Christian hope 'the world needs.'

(LifeSiteNews) — While many Americans remain shocked at the satanic performance put on by two gender-confused men at the 2023 Grammys, a Christian singer has highlighted a song nominated for an award as a message of hope that “the world needs.”

Hillary Scott, a member of the country music trio Lady A, collaborated with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY to produce a Grammy-nominated Christian song which she described as “such an important message” at the award ceremony on Sunday.

The song, For God is With Us, describes the hope brought to humanity when God became man. Originally composed as part of a Christmas album, the song begins with setting the scene of the significance of Christ’s birth.

Dare to imagine Dare to believe in A true love that gave us A brand new beginning.

The song continues to say that “when Heaven and earth were face-to-face” on the first Christmas is “how the world forever changed, for God is with us.” Hope in God persists as the dominant theme of the song.

Can you feel the hope that’s rushin’ in? Can you hear the song that’s echoin’? Join with the choir as we sing This is where love truly begins For God is with us

Although nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, For God is With Us lost the award to Fear Is Not My Future by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin. Undeterred by the loss, Scott told Fox News Digital that “to be featured on this song is a real gift” and that she is “grateful” for the opportunity.

“This song is just such an important message,” Scott said. “It’s about the bringer of hope, where we find our hope. And to be able to tell this story and hopefully point others to finding that hope themselves just really is important.”

“Now, more than ever, the world needs this message,” she added.

Scott stands in stark contrast to Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both biological men who self-identify as “nonbinary” and “transgender,” respectively. The two won a Grammy on Sunday for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song Unholy. Alongside a small ensemble, the performers were dressed in all red and some—including Smith—wore devil horns on their heads. Flames lit up the back of the stage while the performers danced provocatively in and around a cage. The song is about a husband committing adultery.

Forming the country music group Lady A in 2006, Scott rose in popularity over the next decade. Her band won five Grammy awards in 2011 for their song and album titled Need You Now. The following year, Lady A’s album Own the Night won Best Country Album. The group has won or been nominated for nearly 15 Grammy awards since 2009.

However, Scott’s career differs from that of Sam Smith and much of the modern music industry primarily because she isn’t afraid to use her gifts for God’s glory. Throughout her successful career as a country singer-songwriter, Scott has consistently collaborated with Christian artists and produced various faith-based projects.

In 2016, a miscarriage led her to pen the song Thy Will, which voices surrender to God even in the darkest moments. The song is part of an album titled Love Remains, which was made by Scott and her parents, sister, and husband.

Last year, Scott collaborated with Christian singer-songwriter Anne Wilson to produce Mamas, a heartwarming song about “why God made mamas.”

In a country which secularizes music to the point of dancing on stage dressed as the devil, Scott is also the host of a show titled Country Faith Radio, where she features songs and artists who combine their faith in God with their gifts for music.

