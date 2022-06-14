‘Detransitioner’ tells all in horrifying account of what ‘gender affirmation’ really means 

Read this and consider the fact that we are literally doing this to thousands of children as we speak.

Reader advisory: This article contains a graphic discussion of genital mutilation and incontinence.

(LifeSiteNews) — A stunning new set of polling data indicates that rates of teens identifying as transgender continue to trend sharply upwards. This is happening just as we are beginning to get a clearer picture of what it means when teens and children opt for the life-long medicalization of transition (or what trans activists, in a brilliant gaslighting manoeuvre, call “gender affirmation.”)

That “gender affirmation” is being increasingly exposed, by those who have undergone the battery of hormones and surgeries that it entails, as a horrifying life sentence. One story was recent posted to Twitter by a young man using the name “TullipR.” It has gone viral since being retweeted by J.K. Rowling, and I would like to quote it in full—I’ve retained the grammar errors and am rendering his testimony as he wrote it:

I want to tell everyone what they took from us, what irreversible really means, and what that reality looks like for us. No one told me any of what I’m going to tell you now. I have no sensation in my crotch region at all. You could stab me with a knife and I wouldn’t know. The entire area is numb, like it’s shell shocked and unable to comprehend what happened, even 4 years on. I tore a sutra 4 days post recovery, they promised to address it, i begged them in emails to fix it, they scorned me instead. Years later, I have what looks like a chunk of missing flesh next to my neo-vagina, it literally looks like someone hacked at me. They still wont fix it. No one told me that the base area of your penis is left, it can’t be removed – meaning you’re left with a literal stump inside that twitches. When you take Testosterone and your libido returns, you wake up with morning wood, without the tree. I wish this was a joke. And if you do take testosterone after being post op, you run the risk of internal hair in the neo-vagina. Imagine dealing with internal hair growth after everything? What a choice… be healthy on Testosterone and a freak, or remain a sexless eunuch. And thats something that will never come back and one of the reason why i got surgery. My sex drive died about 6 months on HRT and at the time I was glad to be rid of it, but now 10 years later, Im realising what im missing out on and what I won’t get back. Because even if i had a sex drive, my neo vagina is so narrow and small, i wouldn’t even be able to have sex if i wanted too. And when I do use a small dilator, I have random pockets of sensation that only seem to pick up pain, rather than pleasure. Any pleasure I do get comes from the Prostate that was moved forward and wrapped in glands from the penis, meaning anal sex isnt possible and can risk further damage. Then theres the dreams. I dream often, that I have both sets of genitals, in the dream I’m distressed I have both, why both I think? I tell myself to wake up because I know its just a dream. And I awaken into a living nightmare. In those moments of amnesia as I would wake, I would reach down to my crotch area expecting something that was there for 3 decades, and it’s not. My heart skips a beat, every single damn time. Then theres the act of going to the toilet. It takes me about 10 minutes to empty my bladder, it’s extremely slow, painful and because it dribbles no matter how much i relax, it will then just go all over that entire area, leaving me soaken. So after cleaning myself up, I will find moments later that my underwear is wet – no matter how much I wiped, it slowly drips out for the best part of an hour. I never knew at 35 I ran the risk like smelling like piss everywhere I went. Now i get to the point where im detransitioned and the realisation that this is permanent is catching up with me. During transition, I was obsessive and deeply unwell, I cannot believe they were allowed to do this to me, even after all the red flags. I wasn’t even asked if I wanted to freeze sperm or want kids. In my obsessive, deeply unwell state they just nodded along and didnt tell me the realities, what life would be like. And finally, theres dilation, which is like some sort of demonic ceremony where you impale yourself for 20 agonising minutes to remind you of your own stupidity. This isn’t even the half of it. And this isn’t regret either, this is grief and anger. F**k everyone who let this happen.

Re-read that and consider the fact that we are literally doing this to thousands of children as we speak. Thousands of children are embarking on this path without knowing any of this. Thousands of children are opting for physical destruction while being promised happiness. Thousands of children are choosing a future entirely devoid of both sexual pleasure and the possibility of having their own children before they have any conceptualization of what they are giving up. Meanwhile, as another detransitioner told Matt Walsh in his recent documentary, each child who takes this path makes up to $1.3 million for the pharmaceutical industry.

Parents have been blackmailed into supporting whatever LGBT activists say their kids need (it’s not like children came up with these ideas, suddenly and en masse, on their own) because they have been told that their children will commit suicide if they are not given puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries. “Better a live son than a dead daughter,” parents are told. And so, despite often being both confused and crushed, many parents agree because they do not know what else to do—because the “experts” are advising the precise path that ended with the tragic tale above. The problem? This is a lie. Consider the conclusion of a new report from the Heritage Foundation titled “Puberty Blockers, Cross-Sex Hormones, and Youth Suicide” by Jay Greene:

Lowering legal barriers to make it easier for minors to undergo cross-sex medical interventions without parental consent does not reduce suicide rates—in fact, it likely leads to higher rates of suicide among young people in states that adopt these changes. States should instead adopt parental bills of rights that affirm the fact that parents have primary responsibility for their children’s education and health, and that require school officials and health professionals to receive permission from parents before administering health services, including medication and “gender-affirming” counseling, to children under 18. States should also tighten the criteria for receiving cross-sex treatments, including raising the minimum eligibility age.

As more children have the same experience as the detransitioner “TullipR,” I suspect that we’ll see two things happen. First, suicidal ideation (and, tragically, suicide rates) of young people identifying as transgender will go up—not because they did not have access to sex-change treatments, but because they did. And second, trans activists, who will never admit to the destruction they are currently inflicting on the upcoming generation, will blame it all on those who opposed their movement in the first place, creating an ongoing vicious cycle.

It is for precisely that reason that stories like the one above are so important to share. Trans activists, after facilitating this disaster, will try to cover it up. We can’t let them.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

