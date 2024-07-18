Detransitioner tells horrifying story of the insidious tactics of gender ideologues

'Having found help and matured into adulthood, I identify as a woman, but the damage is done. Testosterone has left my back, neck and shoulders on fire most days. My joints ache. My genitals are atrophied and painful,' lamented detransitioner Prisha Mosley.

(LifeSiteNews) — As the transgender debate rages in state legislatures across America, more “detranstioners” are coming forward to tell their brutal stories. These stories highlight, time and again, the terrifying reality that we are in the midst of one of the greatest medical scandals since eugenics. Indeed, the term “detransitioner” itself is new, because we needed to invent a word to describe those who were ground up in the transgender medical complex and survived to tell the tale.

“I was born female and grew up in North Carolina,” 26-year-old Prisha Mosley wrote, “I discovered the transgender community online as a teenager and was persuaded to socially transition.” This story has played out thousands of times across the United States and Canada. Hundreds of parents have anonymously contributed their heart-wrenching stories of loss to the Substack newsletter “Parents With Inconvenient Truths About Trans,” and they are unanimous in pinpointing the internet as a key factor in converting their children to the transgender cult.

But over the past decade, medical institutions have been captured by activists—and struggling children and teens can find medical professionals willing to start them on their sex change journeys with staggering ease. “I was only 17 when doctors started injecting me with testosterone,” Mosley recalled. “In retrospect, I was the perfect victim. I was young, impressionable, isolated and suffering from severe mental health issues, including anorexia, self-harm and attempts to end my life. Doctors told me transitioning was the cure for my emotional pain.”

Like so many other parents, Mosley’s mother and father tried to dissuade her. Like so many other parents, they were told that to oppose these “treatments” was to risk their daughter’s life. This vicious emotional blackmail has long been debunked, but it is still cited by trans activists and their political allies as the primary reason “transition” is necessary—and it is used to silence those who oppose medicalization. (PITT covered this once again in a powerful post titled “The Suicide Trope Is A Huge Lie: I know Because It Happened to My Family.”)

“My parents were against it, but were pressured to transition their daughter, or else ‘he’ would commit suicide,” Mosley wrote. “They were emotionally manipulated, and not educated on the health risks. Surgery was discussed at my first consultation. I got a letter of recommendation from a ‘transgender specialist’ who told me I was a boy and changing my body would cure my mental woes. Both my breasts were removed the next year. Throughout every step of my ‘treatment,’ I never stopped feeling suicidal.”

“I didn’t need a double mastectomy and testosterone shots,” Mosley concluded sadly. “I needed therapy. None of my suicidal tendencies went away until I addressed the real sources of my suffering: I had been diagnosed with anorexia, Borderline Personality Disorder, and had survived a sexual assault. Having found help and matured into adulthood, I identify as a woman, but the damage is done. Testosterone has left my back, neck and shoulders on fire most days. My joints ache. My genitals are atrophied and painful. I will live a whole life never knowing how it feels to breastfeed a child.”

As Abigail Shrier reported in her groundbreaking book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, much of the damage from transition is permanent—something even the New York Times now admits. “My liver is enlarged,” Mosley noted. “It’s likely that I’m at increased risk for a heart attack and stroke. My voice is permanently changed. WPATH created a medical culture that tries to convince the most vulnerable among us that mutilation can be health care, and I fell for it.”

Her conclusion is haunting. “I feel like I killed a child, and it was me,” she wrote. “This can happen to your children too.”

