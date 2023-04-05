Devotion to Mary can change your life and keep you joyful in these chaotic times

Greg and Jennifer Willits, hosts of a Catholic podcast and founders of the Rosary Army (and parents to a LifeSite staff member!), join me on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — A married couple who has hosted Catholic podcast shows for nearly two decades say that devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary has greatly strengthened their faith, marriage, and work.

Greg and Jennifer Willits, who are also the parents of one of LifeSite’s video editors (Walter Willits), were kind enough to join me on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Greg and Jennifer’s current show is called Adventures in Imperfect Living. Their incredible chemistry and content quality is the fruit of around 18 years of regular podcasting together.

“We really learned the power of podcasting, and in those early days, really what it was was community, and so many people wanting to grow deeper in their faith but not knowing who they can reach out to, to share that journey with,” said Greg.

In addition to podcasting, the Willits’ have founded a Rosary ministry called Rosary Army and are currently close to launching a new project called School of Mary, which promotes total consecration to Mary and the writings of St. Louis de Montfort.

“We realized we needed to promote this as we looked at the state of our world just spiraling downward in its morals and impurities,” said Jennifer. “And the world needs to remember Mary and get back to her, so it was like, ‘All right, well, let’s promote total consecration.’ So how do we bring this into our modern audience? Because we don’t want to water down or modernize something beautiful in its traditional state.”

Greg added that “the more you pray the Rosary, when you make it a daily practice, you’re going to be pulled in to want more from the faith.”

In fact, the Willits’ strong devotion to Our Lady has given them the strength to continue their podcasting work and all the while grow in joy and holiness.

“We know that we love each other, and we know that we want the best for each other, and so doing this literally weekly for almost 20 years has made a difference,” said Jennifer. “We are in it now. We are so committed to our work. We are so committed to serving Our Queen, Our Lady, that we’re all in. It’s like, ‘I don’t care. She’s got it.’ What do we have to worry about? We’re all in now. And it feels so wonderful to be united in this calling as husband and wife.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

