Devotion to Mary can change your life and keep you joyful in these chaotic times

(LifeSiteNews) — A married couple who has hosted Catholic podcast shows for nearly two decades say that devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary has greatly strengthened their faith, marriage, and work.
Greg and Jennifer Willits, who are also the parents of one of LifeSite’s video editors (Walter Willits), were kind enough to join me on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.
Greg and Jennifer’s current show is called Adventures in Imperfect Living. Their incredible chemistry and content quality is the fruit of around 18 years of regular podcasting together.
“We really learned the power of podcasting, and in those early days, really what it was was community, and so many people wanting to grow deeper in their faith but not knowing who they can reach out to, to share that journey with,” said Greg.
In addition to podcasting, the Willits’ have founded a Rosary ministry called Rosary Army and are currently close to launching a new project called School of Mary, which promotes total consecration to Mary and the writings of St. Louis de Montfort.
“We realized we needed to promote this as we looked at the state of our world just spiraling downward in its morals and impurities,” said Jennifer. “And the world needs to remember Mary and get back to her, so it was like, ‘All right, well, let’s promote total consecration.’ So how do we bring this into our modern audience? Because we don’t want to water down or modernize something beautiful in its traditional state.”
Greg added that “the more you pray the Rosary, when you make it a daily practice, you’re going to be pulled in to want more from the faith.”
In fact, the Willits’ strong devotion to Our Lady has given them the strength to continue their podcasting work and all the while grow in joy and holiness.
“We know that we love each other, and we know that we want the best for each other, and so doing this literally weekly for almost 20 years has made a difference,” said Jennifer. “We are in it now. We are so committed to our work. We are so committed to serving Our Queen, Our Lady, that we’re all in. It’s like, ‘I don’t care. She’s got it.’ What do we have to worry about? We’re all in now. And it feels so wonderful to be united in this calling as husband and wife.”
