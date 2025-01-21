Did God save Trump to ‘make America great again’?

What President Trump needs most of all to make America great again is to embrace our Lord Jesus Christ and make Him his King. This video is a testimony begging for prayers for Mr. Trump, for his full embrace of Jesus Christ and His one true Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear President Donald Trump,

Congratulations on your new term. It was a hard-fought fight, and, as you said, God saved you so you could “make America great again.” Let’s truly pray that you will make America great again.

I would ask all of you to pray with me for President Trump. Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger released this beautiful prayer:

Immaculate Mary, patroness of the United States of America. Queen of Heaven and earth, beneath whose sway are subject all things that are lower than God, sorrowful and mindful of our own sinfulness and the sins of our nation, we come to thee our refuge and hope, knowing that our country cannot be saved by our own works, and mindful of how much our nation has departed from the ways of thy Son, we humbly ask that thou wouldst turn thine eyes upon our country to bring about its conversion. We consecrate to thee all of those governing our Republic, so that what is spiritually and morally best for the citizens of our nation may be accomplished, and that they would govern according to the spiritual and moral principles which will bring our nation into conformity with the teachings of thy Son. Bind any forces, spiritual or human, that would seek to inflict harm or evil on our country, or against those who do good for our nation by their governance. Give grace to the citizens of this land, so that they may merit leaders who will govern according to the Sacred Heart of thy Son, that His glory may be made manifest, lest we be given the leaders we deserve. Trusting in the providential care of God the Father and thy maternal care, we have perfect confidence that thou wilt take care of us and will not leave us forsaken. O Mary Immaculate, pray for us.

I want us to note that this is not a “new beginning.” This is the very beginning. Trump has a lot of amazing folks in his administration. Let’s truly pray together for him.

What Trump needs most of all to make America great again is to embrace our Lord Jesus Christ and make Him his King, for He is the King of kings.

This video is a testimony begging for prayers for Mr. Trump, for his full embrace of Jesus Christ and His one true Church.

Watch this, and as you do, please pray – pray hard – for President Donald Trump.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

