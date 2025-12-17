Did St. Faustina warn us about Pope Francis?

(LifeSiteNews) — Today is December 17, the birthday of the late Pope Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in 1936.
I can’t help but wonder whether we were given a prophetical warning about him through St. Faustina Kowalska, the great saint of Divine Mercy.
On the very day Pope Francis was born — December 17, 1936 — St. Faustina wrote the following in her diary:
I have offered this day for priests. I have suffered more today than ever before, both interiorly and exteriorly. I did not know it was possible to suffer so much in one day. I tried to make a Holy Hour, in the course of which my spirit had a taste of the bitterness of the Garden of Gethsemane.
The Garden of Gethsemane, of course, is the place where Our Lord was betrayed by one of His own apostles — Judas Iscariot.
That connection is, at the very least, sobering.