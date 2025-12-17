Did St. Faustina warn us about Pope Francis?

(LifeSiteNews) — Today is December 17, the birthday of the late Pope Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in 1936.

I can’t help but wonder whether we were given a prophetical warning about him through St. Faustina Kowalska, the great saint of Divine Mercy.

Today is Dec. 17, the birthday of Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born 1936). On that very day, St. Faustina Kowalska wrote of offering intense suffering for priests and experiencing “the bitterness of the Garden of Gethsemane” — the place of Christ’s betrayal. pic.twitter.com/uYzxzBOWMe — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) December 17, 2025

On the very day Pope Francis was born — December 17, 1936 — St. Faustina wrote the following in her diary:

I have offered this day for priests. I have suffered more today than ever before, both interiorly and exteriorly. I did not know it was possible to suffer so much in one day. I tried to make a Holy Hour, in the course of which my spirit had a taste of the bitterness of the Garden of Gethsemane.

The Garden of Gethsemane, of course, is the place where Our Lord was betrayed by one of His own apostles — Judas Iscariot.

That connection is, at the very least, sobering.

