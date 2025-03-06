Did you ever wonder how the saints survived torture? Here’s how they did it

Global tyranny is on the rise, and more are noticing parallels between past oppressive regimes like those that persecuted and tortured saints and modern government actions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(LifeSiteNews) — Have you ever wondered how you would hold up under torture?

What if they threaten your family?

And that all you have to do to make it stop is one… little… whatever. Denunciation of a neighbor. Pinch of incense to the gods. Injection with experimental medicine. Denial of Jesus Christ.

Are you ready for such a trial? What would you do to make the pain stop?

We’ll come back to that. First, let’s remember how close we came to tyranny before. We need to refresh our memories about the taste of modern tyranny we’ve already had under COVID mandates – and we’re going to show you the receipts.

Then in the second part, we’re going to show you exactly HOW to prepare for the next time, NOW.

This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

